7 DCEU Scenes That Prove Henry Cavill Is a Great Superman

Like James Gunn’s DC Universe, Zack Snyder’s DC Extended Universe started the proceedings by bringing Superman back to the big screen. Man of Steel is a different kind of comic book movie, though, touching on what the dark side of being a superhero looks like. The tone only gets gloomier in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, with Kal-El feeling less confident than ever because the world he wants to protect isn’t embracing him. It takes Superman’s death for everyone to get on the same page, and the DCEU unfortunately didn’t last long enough after that to give the character another chance at embracing his heroic side. However, none of that is Superman actor Henry Cavill’s fault.

Cavill always wears his heart on his sleeve when he lands a big role. Sure, his tenure in the DCEU is complicated, but there are plenty of solid moments that see him giving it his all. In fact, there are at least seven scenes that prove that Cavill’s take on the Man of Steel is as good as any other.

1) Superman’s First Flight

Man of Steel doesn’t give Kal-El much time to breathe because General Zod is breathing down his neck the whole time. He has to react to the villain’s moves because he’s never been a hero before. However, one moment allows Superman to crack a smile.

After learning about his Kryptonian heritage from Jor-El, Kal-El puts on his iconic red and blue suit and tries to fly for the first time. It takes some trial and error, but once he gets the hang of it, he travels all around the world, taking in its beauty with a grin on his face.

2) Sacrificing Himself Against Doomsday

Lex Luthor will stop at nothing to get Superman off the board in BvS. He starts by pushing Batman, who already has beef with the Man of Steel, to use Kryptonite to kill the hero. When that backfires, Luthor pulls out the big guns.

Using Zod’s body, Luthor creates Doomsday, who is stronger than a regular Kryptonian. He starts tearing Metropolis apart, forcing Superman to act. Without a second thought, Superman plunges a Kryptonite spear into Doomsday, which allows the beast to stab him and end his life. Cavill’s performance during his character’s final scene in BvS helps sell the emotional weight of the moment.

3) Facing Off Against Black Adam

Justice League‘s conclusion sets up a future for the DCEU’s heroes, but nothing really comes of it. While there are a few more solo movies with a cameo here and there, everyone goes their separate ways for the most part, leaving Superman in a state of limbo.

The hero finally gets to return in the post-credits scene of Black Adam, looking to talk to the titular anti-hero. The moment teases a showdown between the characters, and while that never comes to fruition, it’s clear that Cavill still has plenty of love for Superman and will always be ready to put on the suit again.

4) Giving Steppenwolf the Business

Superman takes a nice nap after losing to Doomsday. However, the threat of Steppenwolf forces the rest of the DCEU’s heroes to work on bringing him back. Batman leads the charge, and after using the Mother Box to kickstart Superman’s body, he’s back in action.

It takes a bit for Kal-El to get his feet underneath him again, but once he does, Steppenwolf doesn’t stand a chance. Superman blocks everything the villain throws at him and even stares down Darkseid in an intense moment. Cavill’s demeanor in the fight scene is incredible, making Superman finally feel like himself in the DCEU.

5) Showing Up for Billy Batson

Billy Batson meets the Wizard in his first solo movie and becomes his champion. Going by the name Shazam, he fights Dr. Thaddeus Sivana with the help of his family. However, Billy isn’t like other heroes because he’s a bit of a fanboy.

After embracing his siblings, Billy shows up at school in his Shazam form. He doesn’t come alone, though, inviting Superman to eat with them. Cavill doesn’t actually appear in the scene, which may make it feel out of place on this list, but the reason it’s worth mentioning is that it follows up on Justice League‘s ending and leaves the audience wanting to see more of Cavill’s hero.

6) Racing The Flash

The original cut of Justice League doesn’t have a lot going for it. Its story is messy, and the CGI on Superman’s face fails to do its job. The only silver lining is that the movie has a fantastic moment between Superman and Flash.

After defeating Steppenwolf, Flash wants to test his skills against the Man of Steel. They agree to have a friendly race that feels like it’s ripped right out of the comics. While the winner never reveals themselves, it’s nice to see Cavill’s hero have fun.

7) Trying to Talk Batman Down

BvS is a controversial movie because of its portrayal of Superman. However, there’s a sneaky moment hiding between all the scenes of him brooding that shows the good in him. When Luthor blackmails Superman by kidnapping Martha Kent, it seems like the hero is going to kill Batman. That’s not how it goes down, though.

As soon as Superman arrives on the scene, he tries to reason with Batman because he doesn’t want to hurt anyone. Even with his mother’s life on the line, Ka-El is as vulnerable as ever, giving the Dark Knight every chance to see the error of his ways.

The DCEU films are streaming on HBO Max.

