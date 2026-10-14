DCU Head Gives Exciting Update on One of The Studio’s Most-Anticipated Movies (But It’s Bad News for Star Wars)

The DCU has already proven that it will be rolling out numerous exciting movies and TV shows in the years to come, from The People v. Gorilla Grodd and The Man of Tomorrow both being actively worked on to the franchise’s first R-rated horror movie Clayface releasing in just over a week—and now, yet another new movie is confirmed to be in the works. Per Deadline, a script for Swamp Thing is currently underway, with Peter Safran, co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios, confirming, “We’re working on it…The script is being written as we speak.” In addition to the news that work is actively being done on the project, the movie is confirmed to have James Mangold at the helm.

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Mangold has been in talks to be heading up a Swamp Thing movie for years, and fans are therefore very excited to see what his take on the story will have in store. However, with Mangold apparently primed to begin work on Swamp Thing, it almost certainly means that his Star Wars movie, Dawn of the Jedi, which was announced years ago, is on hold for now, if not worse. The movie would have seen the introduction of the Prime Jedi and been set thousands of years before the prequel trilogy, revealing what the Jedi’s origins entailed on the big screen. There was considerable excitement for that project, and many thought it could be a critical turning point for the galaxy far, far away, and now, that possibility is very much in flux.

Peter Safran confirms the James Mangold ‘Swamp Thing’ film is still a go at DC Studios: “We’re working on it… The script is being written as we speak” pic.twitter.com/tlJzxv9DSi — Deadline (@DEADLINE) October 14, 2026

Star Wars Needs Dawn of the Jedi

Although there has certainly been plenty of negativity about Star Wars of late, the franchise does have several exciting things currently in the works, from Ahsoka season 2, which will finally hit Disney+ in January, to Ryan Gosling’s Star Wars: Starfighter slated for next May. However, there is still plenty of reason to be concerned about the franchise’s future, not the least of which is the fact that outside of these two titles, there seems to be very little concrete movement. Of course, with Star Wars Celebration coming around in April of next year, there is likely to be plenty more revealed, but for now, the future of the franchise certainly does seem precarious, and Dawn of the Jedi would have been an excellent opportunity to turn this around.

Thus far, little about the Prime Jedi has been shown on the big screen. In fact, the Prime Jedi have really only been teased in a symbol that was shown at Rey’s feet in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Beyond that, while Star Wars Legends offered plenty of information, canon movies haven’t really delved into that era of the timeline, which means that Mangold would have plenty of breathing room to make this movie what he wanted. Particularly considering that so much of the negativity in the fanbase is tied to what’s been done with the Skywalker Saga, this new era and fresh take on the franchise seemed like a brilliant idea. Now, sadly, it’s unclear when or even if we will ever see it, although the news about Swamp Thing remains a positive for DCU fans.

Would you have wanted to see Dawn of the Jedi, or are you just happy to be getting Swamp Thing? Share your thoughts in the comments below.