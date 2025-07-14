How Long DC Universe Is Planned Out After Superman Revealed (& It’s Exciting)

Superman soared into theaters this past weekend and quickly took over the box office. The first film in the newly established DC Universe is off to an excellent start, pulling in $217 million at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend. Following the movie’s successful debut, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav briefly spoke about what’s to come from the DC Universe and DC Studios under co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. While the CEO was quick to praise Gunn’s vision in Superman, he also revealed in a statement to the press that DC Studios has already mapped out the DC Universe for the next decade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This weekend, we watched Superman soar as James Gunn’s passion and vision came to life on the big screen,” Zaslav said in the statement he released to the press over the weekend. “Superman is just the first step. Over the next year alone, DC Studios will introduce the films Supergirl and Clayface in theaters and the series Lanterns on HBO Max, all part of a bold 10-year plan. The DC vision is clear, the momentum is real, and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead.”

James Gunn’s Superman, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, earned an impressive 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, giving the DC Universe a much-needed “Fresh” start. The film was the first project announced three years ago when Gunn and Safran signed on as the co-heads of DC Studios for Warner Bros. Discovery. While some fans were hesitant to accept a new Superman, having wanted a Man of Steel sequel starring Henry Cavill, Corenswet was welcomed by his predecessor and audiences worldwide after the film’s release.

Up next for DC Studios is Supergirl, which will star Milly Alcock in the titular role. The project is being directed by Craig Gillespie from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira. The movie features former Aquaman actor Jason Momoa taking on the role of Lobo, a character he’s long wanted to play on screen. Also starring in the film are David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, Alice Hewkin as Sklarian Raider, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, and Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills. Following Supergirl on the big screen will be Clayface, starring Tom Rhys Harries.

Supergirl and Clayface are the only two upcoming big-screen projects confirmed by Gunn and Zaslav. The studio is also moving full speed ahead on the small screen. Production has been underway for some time now on Lanterns, which will star Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. The series has been likened to True Detective and will see Nathan Fillion reprise his role as Guy Gardner on the small screen.

Other projects, including a new Wonder Woman film and The Brave and the Bold, have been announced as in development. However, Gunn and Safran seem keen on taking their time with new projects, ensuring that they are ready for production before moving ahead with them. We’ve already seen the studio hit the brakes on Sgt. Rock, which hasn’t been canceled, but rather delayed. While it remains to be seen what Gunn and Safran announce next, fans of DC should be excited knowing that there is a clear and concise plan for the next decade.