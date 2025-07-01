James Gunn Addresses Major DC Casting Rumor: “She’d Be a Great Wonder Woman”

Many DC fans believe Star Wars: Andor star Adria Arjona would be the perfect pick for the DC Universe’s Wonder Woman, and now DC Studios co-head James Gunn has shared his thoughts on that topic. Speaking with Extra while promoting his film Superman, Gunn discussed how social media can influence conversations surrounding upcoming projects. During the interview, it was mentioned that Gunn following Arjona on social media made people speculate that she could be in line to play Wonder Woman. Elaborating, Gunn noted he followed the actress because they’re friends who have collaborated in the past, but he agrees Arjona would be excellent as Wonder Woman.

“I followed Adria Arjona on Instagram, but everyone came out, ‘He just followed her! That means she’s Wonder Woman! That means she’s Wonder Woman!’” Gunn said. “She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way. But she was in a movie that I made seven years ago. We’ve been friends and have known each other since that time. So I followed her then, I didn’t just follow her. People just notice these things.”

While the DCU’s Wonder Woman hasn’t been cast yet, the character will play a key role in the franchise down the line. Gunn recently confirmed a new Wonder Woman film is being written. Also in development is the TV series Paradise Lost, which revolves around the Amazons of Themyscira. The film is separate from the show, though Gunn has noted there will be some connections between the two.

Gal Gadot played Wonder Woman in multiple installments of the DC Extended Universe, but she is not expected to return for the new DCU film. Arjona has emerged as a popular fan cast choice, with fan art depicting her as the character. For her part, Arjona seems interested in taking on the role, asking fans to campaign for her.

While Gunn is right in saying people can read too much into things on social media, he’s also right in saying Arjona would make a great Wonder Woman. Through her work on Andor, she’s proven more than capable of handling action and drama within a large franchise setting, a combination of skills that would make her a strong fit in the DCU. Not only would her Diana wow audiences in jaw-dropping set pieces, she’d also be able to find a way to keep things grounded on an emotional, human level. That trait is vital for playing a superhero, allowing viewers to get invested in the character’s relatable journey.

Arjona’s past with Gunn could help her chances of landing a DCU role. Gunn frequently collaborates with the same actors; he made sure to include multiple Guardians of the Galaxy stars in Superman, and he’s keeping an eye out for a good DC part for Chris Pratt. The new Wonder Woman movie is only in the earliest stages of development, but Arjona’s name will likely pop up again when it moves forward and it’s time to begin casting. It’ll be interesting to see who Gunn and Co. ultimately go with.