James Gunn Admits Batman Is a Problem for the DC Universe (and He’s Right)

James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, has revealed Batman represents a significant challenge for the developing DC Universe, emphasizing the need to define the character’s unique place and purpose. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Gunn revealed that he is actively working with the writer for the DCU’s Batman project to ensure the iconic hero is handled correctly, stating that, alongside Wonder Woman, getting the Batman script right is a top priority. This focus comes as DC Studios navigates the co-existence of its interconnected universe with standalone Elseworlds projects, such as Matt Reeves’ The Batman franchise, and aims to present a version of the Dark Knight that is distinct yet avoids campiness.

“Batman’s my biggest issue in all of DC right now, personally,” Gunn underlined. “I’m not writing Batman, but I am working with the writer of Batman and trying to get it right, because he’s incredibly important to DC, as is Wonder Woman. So, outside of the stuff that I’m doing in the projects that are actively going, our two priorities are finishing our Wonder Woman and our Batman scripts.”

“Batman has to have a reason for existing, right?” Gunn continued. “So Batman can’t just be ‘Oh, we’re making a Batman movie because Batman’s the biggest character in all of Warner Bros.,’ which he is. But because there’s a need for him in the DCU, and a need that he’s not exactly the same as Matt’s Batman. But yet he’s not a campy Batman. I’m not interested in that. I’m not interested in a funny, campy Batman, really. So we’re dealing with that. I think I have a way in, by the way. […] I am just dealing with the writer to make sure that we can make it a reality.” These statements highlight the delicate balance DC Studios is attempting to strike with its primary Caped Crusader, distinct from the version played by Robert Pattinson in the Elseworlds continuity.

The Status of Elseworlds’ Dark Knight

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The core of Gunn’s “biggest issue” with Batman in the DCU lies in the significant shadow cast by Reeves’ successful take on the Dark Knight mythos. This separate franchise operates under DC’s “Elseworlds” designation, a strategy that allows for standalone narratives existing outside the continuity of the primary DC Universe that Gunn and Peter Safran are building. Reeves’ The Batman established a grittier, detective-focused version of Batman, which was met with both critical acclaim and box office success. This standalone universe was further solidified by the HBO series The Penguin, which expanded on Reeves’ Gotham and also garnered strong viewership and positive reviews, demonstrating the audience’s appetite for this particular take on the Batman character. The established nature and positive reception of this Elseworlds Batman create a high benchmark and a direct point of comparison for any new version introduced into the main DCU.

For Gunn’s DCU to successfully integrate its own Dark Knight, particularly in the upcoming The Brave and the Bold film, which is expected to introduce Batman’s son Damian Wayne, this new Batman must offer a clear, compelling, and distinct reason for his existence. He needs to fill a different niche and embody a different facet of the character that doesn’t feel like it’s treading the same ground as Pattinson’s portrayal. The challenge for Gunn and his creative team is to craft a Batman that feels both authentic and fresh, justifying his parallel existence alongside a popular, ongoing Elseworlds version, and ensuring that this new incarnation is integral to the fabric of the interconnected DCU rather than an echo of a story already being told elsewhere.

The DCU’s theatrical journey begins when Superman is released in theaters on July 11th. There is still no set date for Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and while Reeves’ The Batman Part 2 is currently slated for release in theaters in October 2027, the film’s script is not yet ready.

