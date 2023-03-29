Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reveals His Favorite Shirt in Latest Training Video

Hugh Jackman has been hard at work training to become Wolverine again for Ryan Reynolds' upcoming Deadpool threequel, and he's never looked better. Both Jackman and Reynolds have been having a bit of fun with each other on social media with their work-out posts. So you can definitely say the two have been having some friendly competition. Jackman recently teased that he may be playing multiple versions of Wolverine in Deadpool 3, and there have been some reports that claim we will see characteristics of Loki in the film. Now, Jackman is showing off his workout routine on social media yet again. But this time he's showing off his favorite t-shirt, which just so happens to be Wolverine-related.

Hugh Jackman Denied His Wolverine Return Before It Was Confirmed

Back in 2021, Hugh Jackman shut down the idea of returning to the role he made so iconic. That is until he announced his return as the character for Deadpool 3 a year later. In an interview with Jakes Takes, the actor revealed that he hadn't had any talks with Kevin Feige.

"I'm hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it's probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table," he explained. "Let's just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it's still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it's done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he's like, doesn't believe anything's I'm joking, please."

Deadpool 3 will hit theaters on November 8, 2024!

