Nicholas Hoult Comments on Deadpool 3, Happy Hugh Jackman Is Back (Exclusive)

The merc with a mouth is entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019, it was announced that Ryan Reynolds's Wade Wilson would not be recast or rebooted, as the character will continue in the MCU beginning with 2024's Deadpool 3. The threequel upped the ante this past fall when it was announced that Hugh Jackman would reprise his role as Wolverine in the film, marking the tenth time that the Aussie actor will suit up as the metal-clawed mutant. The inclusion of Jackman has led to speculation that more familiar X-Men from years past could be on the way.

Precedence has already been set for mutant cameos in the Deadpool franchise. 2018's Deadpool 2 featured a seconds-long scene with James McAvoy's Professor Xavier, Evan Peters's Quicksilver, Tye Sheridan's Cyclops, Alexandra Shipp's Storm and Kodi Smit-McPhee's Nightcrawler chatting in a nearby room before Nicholas Hoult's Beast closed the door.

Speaking to ComicBook.com at the Renfield premiere, Hoult praised the Deadpool franchise, noting he's looking forward to seeing where the franchise goes in the third installment.

"I love the Deadpool movies. That came about, the [Deadpool 2] cameo. We had a lot of fun doing it," Hoult said. "I felt lucky to be in that movie and I'm excited to see what they do with it."

Hoult specifically pointed to Jackman's return as something he is most looking forward to seeing.

"And also, as someone who grew up with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, I'm happy that he's back," Hoult continued.

Hoult previously portrayed Hank McCoy, better known as Beast, throughout the 2010s in various X-Men movies. Hoult's iteration was a younger version of Kelsey Grammer's Beast from X-Men: The Last Stand, as his appearances came in the quadrilogy that was set decades before the present-day mutant narrative. Jackman's Wolverine had an especially tight bond with Hoult's Beast in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past, as they shared most of their screen time together during the 1970s portion of the story. Hoult's most recent appearance as the blue-furred mutant came in 2019's X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Hoult can next be seen as the titular character in Renfield when it hits theaters on April 14th.