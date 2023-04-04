Morena Baccarin In Talks for Deadpool 3, If Marvel Can Get the Deal Right





Deadpool movie franchise star Morena Baccarin has revealed she's in talks to return for Deadpool 3 – the only problem is that she may not be able to work out a deal with Disney and Marvel Studios to do so. Baccarin starred in Deadpool and Deadpool 2 as Vanessa, the girlfriend-turned-fiancée of Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). Vanessa was murdered in the first act of Deadpool 2, setting off the events of the sequel's story. However, Deadpool 3 will see Reynolds' Deadpool teaming up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for a wild trip through the Marvel Multiverse. That kind of story obviously opens new doors (literal and figurative) for Vanessa to make a return.

(Photo: 20th Century Fox)

Morena Baccarin appeared on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, where the question of her involvement with Deadpool 3 came up:

"Yeah, what is up with Deadpool 3? That's a really good question," Baccarin said. "I have to be very diplomatic about what I say here. I'd like to be in it. They have called me about being in it. Right now, we have not agreed on terms, and everybody's trying their best, and doing their best. It may or may not work out. I don't know."

The conversation continued into the subject of how integral Baccarin's Vanessa is to the Deadpool franchise. Ryan Reynolds made sure to highlight as much in Deadpool 2, which made it clear what kind of emotional core Vanessa provided, to balance out the zany unhinged nature of Wade Wilson. On the one hand, the plot of Deadpool 3 and its multiversal storyline could understandably include Wade wanting to seize an opportunity to rewrite history and save Vanessa. However, Baccarin indicates that the problem could be more that Marvel Studios doesn't want Deadpool 3 getting distracted from its main goal: a Deadpool and Wolverine story:

"I'd like to think so. I do think that this movie, since the acquirement of this Deadpool universe by Marvel/Disney... that merger that happened, I do feel like they're trying to reinvent it a little bit. I think this movie is going to be much more about Wolverine and Deadpool...".

Obviously there's a lot of logic in that statement, but in the case of Baccarin's negotiations with Disney-Marvel, there could be a larger issue: the future of the franchise. In Marvel Comics, Vanessa Carlysle is a mutant shapeshifter known as "Copycat," who has a much more significant role than just Deadpool's love interest. Marvel Studios committing to that kind of future for Baccarin may be something her side wants, but Copycat may not be the sort of character that Marvel wants to spend threequel money on.

Deadpool 3 has a release date of November 8, 2024.