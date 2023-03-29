Deadpool 3 Bringing Back Two Fan-Favorite Characters

Deadpool 3 will be an event film that sees Ryan Reynolds Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine uniting for a wild roadtrip through the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. While that premise has excited fans about the future of Deadpool and the X-Men franchise at Marvel Studios, it will also mark the ending of everything fans loved about the Deadpool movie franchise under 20th Century Fox.

However, the latest casting news for Deadpool 3 let's us know that some fan-favorite characters from the first two films are indeed returning for the third – namely, Dopinder (Karan Soni) and Blind Al (Leslie Uggams)!

Dopinder is of course the cab driver that Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Reynolds) meets at the start of the first Deadpool movie. Dopinder was a NYC cab driver who was looking for some murderous revenge against his cousin Bandhu for stealing the heart of his love, Gita. Deapool rode with Dopinder to the overpass ambush that opens the film, and the two struck up a bond over their homicidal views. At the climax of the film Dopinder tried to help Deadpool with some backup weapons – only to crash his car with the guns (and his tied-up cousin) still inside. Dopinder returned in Deadpool 2 with ambitions of becoming a hitman like his buddy Deadpool; he wasn't selected for Deadpool's short-lived (literally) X-Force squad, but earned his stripes at the end by running over the evil headmaster of Essex House, whiere mutant children where being weaponized.

Blind Al (Althea) is Wade Wilson's elderly blind roommate – and possibly the only person with a fouler mouth than Wade. Al was just comic relief in the first film, but she got a tender moment with Wade in Deadpool 2, as Wade dealt with the murder of his girl, Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), and later, his physical injury of being torn apart by Juggernaut, requiring his entire lower torso to be regrown.

At this point, it would be kind of silly to assume that Dopinder and Blind Al have major roles in Deadpool 3. At worst, the film will give the two supporting characters a brief-but-fitting sendoff before Deadpool gets lost in the Marvel Multiverse – at best, the two characters will end up being re-introduced as official Marvel Cinematic Universe versions of their characters, as the franchise moves into that reality.

Free Guy's Shawn Levy is directing Deadpool 3 from a script by franchise writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The release date is set for November 8, 2024. Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) have also joined the cast recently.

