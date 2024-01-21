Deadpool 3 Set Photos Reveal Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool Variant

Principal photography on Deadpool 3 has picked back up after a months-long hiatus due to two Hollywood strikes. As was the case before filming initially stopped, set photos have continued to see release due to the production's large use of practical sets located outdoors. Light spoilers up ahead! Proceed with caution if you're hoping to go into Deadpool 3 knowing as little as possible!

In the latest batch of Deadpool 3 set photos, a new Deadpool variant can be seen interacting with Prime Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Given the film is expected to traverse the multiverse, the inclusion of multiple Deadpool variants is only natural. Because of the latest set photos, we now know Prime Deadpool, Dogpool, and a samurai-based version of the Merc Without a Mouth will all appear in the feature.

New set images and video from the set of ‘DEADPOOL 3’ reveals a look at Ryan Reynolds playing a Deadpool variant with big hair pic.twitter.com/Vqr4NCtWH1 — Multiverse Analysis (@TheAnalystOne) January 21, 2024

In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

Shawn Levy's directing the picture from a script by Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

"We're happily back at work, and now that we know it's coming out next summer, we are working our asses off to make the best movie possible, and it's feeling good," Levy said late last year, before adding, "It does feel like we're back at it freshly and more deeply informed about what this movie wants to be."

"Well, like the rest of our industry, or at least large swaths of it, we are paused. We were halfway through filming Deadpool, co-starring Wolverine. It was a joy every day, and that chemistry is, I have to say, spoiler alert, it is as relentlessly awesome as we had all hoped it would be," Levy revealed during a different interview at the height of the strikes. "But we are halfway through filming, we shut down, our crew and the rest of us are awaiting a fair and equitable deal that ends these strikes and puts our industry and certainly inclusive of our movie back at work."

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on July 26th.

What other members of Fox's X-Men universe would you like to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!