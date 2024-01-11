Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Shuts Down Rob McElhenney Joining X-Force

The Creative Arts Emmys took place last week, and Welcome to Wrexham won four awards during this year's ceremony. Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds accepted the award in a video that saw Reynolds dressing up as his most famous character: Deadpool. BossLogic congratulated the football club-owning duo with a fun image that inserts McElhenney into Deadpool 2 when the titular character stars auditioning members for the X-Force. The post caught the attention of both McElhenney and Reynolds, who had a great response.

"Proper congrats to @RMcElhenney and @VancityReynolds #EMMYs," BossLogic captioned the post. "Thank you! Should I frame this? 😂," McElhenney asked. "I don't think you wanna join X-Force. Things don't end well," Reynolds joked, referring to the big twist of Deadpool 2. You can check out the interaction in the tweets below:

I don’t think you wanna join X-Force. Things don’t end well. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 11, 2024

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

Deadpool 3 will be helmed by Shawn Levy from a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Not much is known about the script, but there has been a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

In addition to Reynolds in the titular role and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

While speaking with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Levy addressed the many wild rumors surrounding the film and talked about the movie's connection to the greater MCU.

"I'm so wary of giving anything away because I've learned the hard way that even with a few titles – like any Marvel title – everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation. I'll just say this: It's very much part of the MCU, what a privilege, what a wealth of resources and knowledge."

"The biggest thrill for Hugh, Ryan, and I is that we're making very much the movie we hoped to make," Levy added. "One hears rumors all the time – good, bad, everywhere in between – about what certain studios are like to work at I'll just say that this Deadpool movie co-starring Wolverine is very much aligned with the DNA Of the Deadpool franchise and there's been nothing but support in making the movie audacious, gritty, hilarious and gnarly."

Stay tuned for more updates about Deadpool 3.