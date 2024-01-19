Deadpool and The Boys Stars to Host Oscars Nominations Announcement

The Oscars nomination announcement livestream will be hosted by a star from Deadpool and a star from The Boys. Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid will handle the honors for the 2024 ceremony. Things get started on Tuesday January 23rd at 8:30 AM ET as fans find out who will be nominated for the 96th Academy Awards. There have been a lot of trends developing over the course of this awards season. Heavy-hitters like Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Past Lives have come up in conversation a lot and spent some time at the podium. A lot of viewers expect to see Barbie pick up at least one trophy too.

In another change for the long-running ceremony, The Oscars will take place in March at the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood. Due to the writers and actors strikes, the telecast of the awards season event kicks off on Sunday March 10. There will be a 30 minute pre-show that begins at 6:30pm ET. Then, at 7pm things get really fun with all the awards being handed out and everything else. Raj Kapoor is up for showrunner duties this year with production from Molly Mcnearney and Katy Mullan. Hamish Hamilton will be the one behind the camera directing the show.

Meet your 2024 Oscar nominations hosts: Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. #Oscars



Join us on Tuesday, January 23rd at 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT for the Oscar nominations live stream and find who is headed to the 96th Academy Awards. pic.twitter.com/urK6AVKhlr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 19, 2024

Jimmy Kimmel Is Back To Host The Oscars

(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

That's right, Jimmy Kimmel is back for a fourth round of hosting The Oscars on ABC. The late-night talk show host signed on to help steer the 96th edition of the program. Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang announced it last fall. Things were looking desperate there for a second with the Will Smith situation in recent memory. But, Kimmel is bringing his trademark touch to the proceedings, "I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times," the comedian said in the release.

"We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars. They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience," Kramer and Yang told the press. "We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again."

"Jimmy has cemented himself as one of the all-time great Oscars hosts with his perfect blend of humanity and humor, and Molly is one of the best live TV producers around. We are delighted to be working with them and their teams on the show," added Oscars executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan.

"After his triumphant return to the Oscars stage last year, we are honored to have Jimmy back to guide us through one of the most beloved celebrations in entertainment. He is such a valuable member of our Disney family, and we could not be more appreciative of him and his entire team," Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals continued. "We are also grateful to have the multitalented Molly back on the producing team, and we have no doubt that this year will be a spectacular night celebrating the biggest films of the year."

Could Barbie's I'm Just Ken Get An Oscars Nod?

While Barbie might not be able to claim Best Picture at the ceremony, Best Original Song might be within reach. W Magazine interviewed Ryan Gosling about his mega-hit from the movie. Fans from all over hoped that he and Jack Black could sing their original songs during the show. But, "Peaches" didn't make the shortlist. However, "I'm Just Ken" squeaked into the final pool of selections. Gosling isn't expecting it, but would be very honored to go up there and show off what he can do.

"Well, I haven't been invited. And I wasn't thinking about it until now, and now it's all I'm going to think about," Gosling revealed. "Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?"

Will you be watching the announcement? Let us know down in the comments!