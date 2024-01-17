Deadpool 3 Tease Shared by Ryan Reynolds

When it comes to Deadpool 3 teasers, Ryan Reynolds keeps sharing a lot of fun content on his social media pages. The upcoming threequel will see Reynolds' Wade Wilson/Deadpool teaming up with Hugh Jackman's Logan/Wolverine, which is a pairing fans (and Reynolds) have been waiting for for quite some time. Earlier today, Reynolds took to his Instagram stories to share a set photo featuring "Logan" and "Wade Wilson" chairs, and we have some theories about the font and location choices...

Reynolds didn't caption the post, but the font on the chairs looks like the Jurassic Park font, and they are placed in front of a jungle-like setting. This has us wondering if the dynamic duo could be heading to the Savage Land. You can check out the photo below:

Ryan Reynolds shares a new set photo from #Deadpool3 pic.twitter.com/G9rSlJJMZP — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) January 17, 2024

What Is the Savage Land?

In the comics, the Savage Land is a tropical prehistoric world hidden within Antarctica. The location first appeared in Marvel Mystery Comics #22 in 1941 and became popular in X-Men #10 in 1965. The Savage Land was created by a disciple of the Beyonders and is a well-known location within the Marvel universe. In addition to being home to people and dinosaurs, the hero Ka-Zar also resides in the Savage Land. There are a lot of iconic moments that have occurred in this location, but fans especially want to see their fan-favorite characters riding dinosaurs.

The Savage Land also made a brief appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was Kevin Feige's idea. In an interview with Variety, VFX artist Alexis Wajsbrot spoke about the process behind creating the sequence.

"One was an Incan statue world, which ended up in the movie because Kevin Feige thought, 'Well, that could be a great world to put the Living Tribunal in.' So that world became the Living Tribunal world," Wajsbrot revealed. "We proposed a jungle and Kevin Feige said, 'Well, it could be cool if it was Savage World.' It's a world that exists in the Marvel Universe, so we had to add dinosaurs. We had to model and texture and render and animate dinosaurs for two seconds, which is extremely not cost-efficient."

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

Deadpool 3 will be helmed by Shawn Levy from a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Not much is known about the script, but there has been a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

In addition to Reynolds in the titular role and Jackman as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

While speaking with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Levy addressed the many wild rumors surrounding the film and talked about the movie's connection to the greater MCU.

"I'm so wary of giving anything away because I've learned the hard way that even with a few titles – like any Marvel title – everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation. I'll just say this: It's very much part of the MCU, what a privilege, what a wealth of resources and knowledge."

Stay tuned for more updates about Deadpool 3.