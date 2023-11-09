Ryan Reynolds Announces Dogpool Appearance in Deadpool 3

Dogpool, a member of the Deadpool Corps, will apparently appear in Deadpool 3. With the SAG-AFTRA strike reportedly settled and actors allowed to resume promoting their projects, star and executive producer Ryan Reynolds took to social media to share a photo of a live-action Dogpool, suggesting that the character will be showing up in the movie, which he is still teasing for summer 2024. The last official release date was May 2024 (which we knew it was going to miss), but with principal photography not yet wrapped on the movie, speculation was that it would move to July 26. It seems likely that's true based on Reynolds' comments.

While Dogpool has appeared in a number of issues of various Deadpool Corps-related comics, it's worth noting that the character dies almost immediately in the Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe miniseries. That's notable because a number of fans have speculated that Deadpool 3 will be a loose adaptation of that series, with the Merc with a Mouth specifically targeting the "Fox Marvel Universe," where the X-Men films took place.

You can see Reynolds's post below.

There is probably an argument to be made that a delay could be good for Deadpool 3. If they have a chance to do reshoots after the strikes are over, not only will they be under fewer time constraints, but star Ryan Reynolds, a member of the Writers Guild of America who was unable to perform writing duties on set during the initial production, could presumably inject some rewrites into the production.

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety-inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned."

Deadpool 3 seems to be servicing longtime fans in a lot of unexpected ways. Besides giving X-Men star Hugh Jackman a chance to suit up in a costume that looks pulled from Astonishing X-Men, the movie will also star Jennifer Garner as Elektra, and rumors suggest other former Fox/Marvel stars could reprise their roles for the pic. So far, at least Halle Berry's Storm and Ben Affleck's Daredevil have been explicitly rumored.

Deadpool 3 will be written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Additional cast members have not been confirmed at this time, but we do know that the film will be the first in the franchise to be released by Marvel Studios, following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared in a 2021 interview, in which he said Deadpool was "a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."