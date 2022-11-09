Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Addresses Ryan Coogler Directing Black Panther 3 or Avengers: Secret Wars

Kevin Feige actually addressed all the speculation surrounding Ryan Coogler directing Avengers: Secret Wars or Black Panther 3 after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In an interview with Variety, the executive basically told fans to wait and see on the Marvel sequel, and offered no indication they've even thought about who will direct Secret Wars. Actually, the director said the same thing to Comicbook.com when we sat down with him after the press conference for Wakanda Forever. Just like then, Coogler said, "That's crazy," and left it at that. Fans have been antsy surrounding the crowning movie of The Multiverse Saga and the speculation surrounding the director will not die down anytime soon. Check out Feige's full comments down below for more.

"I go back to what I said when we decided to make 'Wakanda Forever' after losing Chad," Feige explained. "This mythology and this ensemble and these characters deserve to continue and will continue after all of us are gone, I hope, and will continue forever in movies the way it has in comics for 50-plus years."

When pressed about Secret Wars, the executive added, "Well, I would want Ryan to do anything at any time because he's a singular talent and a great person to spend years with. But no, in all honesty, there've been no conversations. We've not spoken to him about 'Secret Wars.'"

What's Next For Coogler After Wakanda Forever?

During our conversation with the Black Panther director, he reiterated that he keeps his focus on one project at a time. It feels like that's a good approach with such heavy subject matter in Wakanda Forever. However, he knows that the fans have been wondering when they'll get to see the fictional kingdom again on-film and have been preparing for this moment for a while. Even with that said, the director, cast, and crew need some time to decompress before jumping into another epic. Coogler told Variety that much during the interview.

"I love making movies, but to quote a character in our movie, I gave this everything," the director chuckled when asked about the future. "This movie got everything I have. I'm at that place where I think I've got this press tour in me and then I've got to sit down and reflect. Probably cry a lot, because I've been holding that back. And then from there, figure out whatever's next."

