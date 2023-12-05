Deadpool 3 Set Photos Reveal Surprising Captain America Connection





Deadpool 3 may be packed to the brim with surprise cameos. Over the weekend, set photos surfaced online showing the return of who appears to be Tyler Mane's Sabretooth from 2000's X-Men. Not only that, but photos of the same set piece with wider angles have made their way online potentially revealing more to the scene. In one shot, there's what appears to be a cupcake truck, nearly identical to the one seen in Moon Knight. Not only that, but the film appears to have a surprising connection to Captain America: The First Avenger as well.

In one of the photos, a group of antagonists appears to be driving the same car Red Skull (Hugo Weaving) drove during the events of the first Captain America film. Though it's update and includes flames, the car looks eerily similar to same exact 1942 V16 Coupe driven by the iconic Marvel villain in The First Avenger. See it for yourself below.

Bocoran foto di set syuting DEADPOOL 3.



Truk cupcake yg dimodifikasi, mirip sama yg muncul di series MOON KNIGHT. Mobil Red Skull yg muncul di CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE FIRST AVENGER.



Hmmm bakal gimana hubungannya nih?



Dijadwalkan rilis 26 Juli 2024. pic.twitter.com/qL7fCNiuZV — Habis Nonton Film (@HabisNontonFilm) December 5, 2023

Who's all in Deadpool 3?

So far, we know for certain most of the actors who've appeared in the first two Deadpool movies will reprise their roles in the threequel. They'll also be joined by Hugh Jackman, reprising his fan-favorite role of Wolverine from 20th Century's X-Men franchise. Other familiar faces include Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

The movies was well into principal photography earlier this year when it was shut down as a result of the writers' and actors' strikes.

"Well, like the rest of our industry, or at least large swaths of it, we are paused. We were halfway through filming Deadpool, co-starring Wolverine. It was a joy every day, and that chemistry is, I have to say, spoiler alert, it is as relentlessly awesome as we had all hoped it would be," Deadpool 3 helmer Shawn Levy recently told Deadline. "But we are halfway through filming, we shut down, our crew and the rest of us are awaiting a fair and equitable deal that ends these strikes and puts our industry and certainly inclusive of our movie back at work."

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

