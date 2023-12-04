New Deadpool 3 Official Look Released

Who let the Deadpools out? Ryan Reynolds unleashed a new look at Deadpool 3 on Monday, revealing his disfigured Wade Wilson with viral sensation Dogpool. "Looks like avocado. Tastes like dog sh-t," Reynolds captioned the image of the Merc with a Bark licking the face of the guy whose face looks like "an avocado had sex with an older, more disgusting avocado." It's the second official image to come out of the Deadpool threequel after Reynolds shared the first look at Hugh Jackman suited up in the classic blue and yellow Wolverine costume.

See the new image of dog Deadpool below:

In the comics, Dogpool first appears in 2010's Prelude to Deadpool Corps #3. The issue, titled "How Much for That Doggy in the Dumpster?", introduces the Deadpool of Earth-103173: a mutated dog named Wade. Discarded as a failed specimen of Babelline Cosmetics' Mascara-X Project, the immortal and indestructible dog became a death-defying circus stunt performer. Dogpool's creator, the mad scientist Von Braun, then unleashes another creature creation: the adamantium-clawed Badger Wolverine. The human Wade Wilson then recruits the canine Deadpool to the Deadpool Corps, a team of alternate-reality Deadpools from across the multiverse.

It remains to be seen if the Deadpool Corps appear in Deadpool 3, but leaked set photos show that Jackman's Wolverine isn't the only character from the former Fox X-Men movies who will be crossing over into the MCU.

"Not only have [producer] Kevin Feige and Marvel and Disney supported this extremely Deadpool-ian, audacious, R-rated tone, they've also supported our super meta, self-referential self-awareness," director Shawn Levy told Wired of the first R-rated MCU movie. "Some of the jokes are dirty, some of them are cultural observations, but that's what we love about Deadpool, that he knows he's in a movie, even though the stakes are real. Our movie is very loyal to that DNA too, with tremendous Marvel and Disney support, in making fun of and being self-aware about everything, including themselves."

Along with Reynolds and Jackman, the Deadpool 3 cast includes Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus of the X-Men, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Rob Delaney as the unpowered Peter; Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Mcfadyen (Succession) are cast in undisclosed roles.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 is scheduled to open in theaters July 26, 2024.