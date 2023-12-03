Deadpool 3 Set Photos Spoil Another X-Men Movies Character's Return

With the recent resolution of both the actors' and writers' strikes, production on Deadpool 3 has resumed and while the internet continues to eagerly await any news and details about the eagerly anticipated film, new set photos may have just given fans a major reveal about another X-Men movies character's return. On Sunday, photos emerged revealing glimpses of what appears to be a fight between Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Ryan Reynold's Deadpool and none other than Sabretooth. You can check out the photos for yourself below.

New set photos from ‘DEADPOOL 3’ show Wolverine & Deadpool's fight with Sabretooth. pic.twitter.com/b32PR56HsM — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) December 3, 2023

There are a couple of other interesting details in the photos as well, specifically a car with painted flames that looks just a bit like Human Torch's Hot Rod. Obviously, at this point we don't have a ton of context but seeing Sabretooth in these photos is certainly interesting. As (most) Marvel fans are aware, Wolverine has a significant history with Sabretooth. In terms of the movies, Sabretooth appeared in 2000's X-Men, played by Tyler Maine.

Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy Has Teased Massive Cameos

These latest set photos appear to be making good on what Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy has teased are some huge cameo appearances in the upcoming film. He told The Happy Sad Confused podcast that some of those cameos were easier to get than he thought they would be. In fact, a ton of famous people seemed to be lining up for a chance to be a part of the R-rated extravaganza. Movie fans are excited by all the possibilities. But there are probably months to go before we see so much as a trailer for Deadpool 3.

"What blew my mind is how easy some of those cameos have been," Levy shared. "People love Deadpool. People love Ryan [Reynolds]. Thankfully people also seem to like my work. They know that Ryan and I are in a groove of creative brotherhood that is unique and seems to be working."

"So, yeah… I love that there's been a proliferation of casting rumors around my movie because there's so many that it's impossible to know what's real and what's made-up," the director continued. "So, all I'll say is that starting with Ryan and Hugh… some that the world knows about. Matthew McFadyen, Emma Corrin, really just going to work is a delight."

Is Taylor Swift in Deadpool 3?

Marvel Studios has not confirmed if Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift will appear in Deadpool 3, but the rumors persist. These Taylor Swift-MCU rumors appear to be rooted at least partially in the fact that the performer is personal friends with Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively. One of the well-publicized NFL games that Swift attended saw her watching the game from a private box occupied not only by Reynolds and Lively but also Levy.

Fans have theorized who Swift could be playing in the movie, despite no real indicator that she's even going to appear, with some believing that she will take on the role of the Marvel character Dazzler.

"It sure escapes the lips of social media every day, and that's all I'm gonna say," Levy said previously. "It sounds like a great idea."