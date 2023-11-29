Jennifer Garner Reacts to Elektra Deadpool 3 Rumors

Jennifer Garner is tight-lipped about her reported return as Marvel's Elektra in the upcoming MCU movie Deadpool 3. In July, The Hollywood Reporter ran a story stating that Garner had signed on to the third Deadpool movie, which stars Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman as Logan, a.k.a Wolverine. Reynolds' studio, Maximum Effort, seemed to confirm the news with a tweet that has since been deleted. Garner is currently promoting her Netflix film Family Switch. When asked by Collider about getting back in her Elektra costume, Garner replied, "I don't know what you're talking about. What could you mean?"

When asked about a "hypothetical" role in Deadpool 3, Garner replied, "Not that I'm aware of." However, Garner is clearly struggling to contain a laugh or smile throughout the interview, suggesting she may know more than she's letting on.

Wasn't Jennifer Garner's Elektra in Deadpool 3 already confirmed?

Maximum Effort's tweet seemingly confirmed that Garner's Elektra would appear in Deadpool 3. It's unclear why the tweet was later deleted and why Garner is playing coy now.

Maximum Effort's tweet read, "Moms of Future Past. Welcome to Deadpool, Jennifer Garner." The tweet alluded to the classic X-Men time-travel story "Days of Future Past" and Garner's previous collaboration with Reynolds and Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy on Netflix's time-travel movie, The Adam Project.

Is Deadpool 3 in the MCU?

With 20th Century Fox now owned by Disney (and renamed 20th Century Studios), the X-Men are free to come to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It may be a while before we get a new X-Men movie from Marvel Studios. In the meantime, the studio is rounding out the Deadpool trilogy with what seems like a multiverse-focused movie celebrating Fox's Marvel movies of the early 2000s. That includes the ones featuring Garner as Elektra, 2003's Daredevil, and its 2005 spinoff, Elektra.

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety-inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds told ComicBook.com previously. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned. So, no, I never really thought about it but I did love the idea of playing with Deadpool and Korg in some of the marketing materials given the fact that Taika [Waititi] and I are in the movie. So, I kinda got to scratch the itch, inevitably anyway."

When is the Deadpool 3 release date?

Levy is directing Deadpool 3 from a script by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Deadpool 3 stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus. Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Deadpool 3 recently resumed production after it halted during the actors' strike. Deadpool 3 opens in theaters on July 26th.