Deadpool 3 Trailer Includes Surprising Connection to The Incredible Hulk

A soda from The Incredible Hulk can be seen in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the lone film from Marvel Studios hitting theaters this year and the Disney-owned studio has started marketing the picture in earnest. During Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night, Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer from the Ryan Reynolds vehicle giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe their first look at the movie. The movie revealed Pyro (Aaron Stanford) will make his return to the world of X-Men having last appeared in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand. The trailer, believe it or not, also had a direct reference to the events of Marvel's The Incredible Hulk (2008).

In one of the last shots of the trailer, Deadpool (Reynolds) has been knocked to the ground by an off-screen Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). In the shot, a tattered copy of Marvel Comics' Secret Wars #5 can be seen. While that's a big Easter egg in its own right, eagle-eyed viewers also noticed a fictional Brazilian soda from The Incredible Hulk can also be seen. On top of the comic itself is a full bottle of Pingo Doce, the green nectar that played a pivotal role in the plot of the Hulk.

THEY GOT HULK SODA IN THE VOID pic.twitter.com/3cvXUO4X47 — JJ (@WildeePatrol) February 12, 2024

Who's all in Deadpool 3?

So far, we know for certain most of the actors who've appeared in the first two Deadpool movies will reprise their roles in the threequel. They'll also be joined by Hugh Jackman, reprising his fan-favorite role of Wolverine from 20th Century's X-Men franchise. Other familiar faces include Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

Levy directed the film from a script he wrote with Reynolds, Zeb Wells, Rhett Reese, and Paul Wernick. Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on July 26th.

