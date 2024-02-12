Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer: Where Is Cable?

The first Deadpool & Wolverine trailer was released by Marvel Studios during the Super Bowl and it confirmed A LOT for Marvel fans. Not only did we get to see fresh footage of returning Marvel characters, a tease of a major X-Men villain, Succession star Matthew Macfadyen as a TVA agent, and more, but we saw a lot of familiar faces from the first two Deadpool movies too. Naturally Ryan Reynolds is back as Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine, but what about Josh Brolin's Cable? Where is he during Deadpool & Wolverine?

The opening scene of the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer revealed Wade Wilson's birthday party, featuring all kinds of familiar faces like Morena Baccarin is back as Vanessa alongside Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Rob Delaney as Peter, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, and even Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Not present here was Josh Brolin's Cable, who not only remained in the present after the events of Deadpool 2 but as far as fans know was still alive when the movie ended; It's worth noting that Shatterstar definitely still died during the events of Deadpool 2 despite the time-travel shenanigans that were on display.

At the end of Deadpool 2, Josh Brolin's Cable says he plans to stick around in the present day with one mission in mind: "Make sure the world doesn't sh-t itself into oblivion." Based on what seems to have gone down with the X-Men movie franchise in the rest of the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, the 20th Century Fox logo found in ruins in a barren landscape, one could argue that the world DID "sh-t itself into oblivion." In any event, Cable's absence will almost certainly be explained away in some form, but it's unclear if Josh Brolin will make an appearance, even just a cameo.

An official, synopsis for Deadpool & Wolverine has not been released by Marvel Studios, but what's clear is that it will not only bring Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe but usher in a major new era of the X-Men under the banner of Marvel Studios. Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

"Not only have Kevin Feige and Marvel and Disney supported this extremely Deadpool-ian, audacious, R-rated tone, they've also supported our super meta, self-referential self-awareness," Levy told Wired about the first R-rated MCU movie. "Some of the jokes are dirty, some of them are cultural observations, but that's what we love about Deadpool, that he knows he's in a movie, even though the stakes are real. Our movie is very loyal to that DNA too, with tremendous Marvel and Disney support, in making fun of and being self-aware about everything, including themselves."

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens only in theaters July 26.