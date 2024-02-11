Super Bowl 2024: When Does the Deadpool 3 Trailer Air?

Super Bowl Sunday has officially arrived and the big game is almost here. For many, that means it's finally time to see the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers square off for a championship. For others, it means the best day of commercials and movie trailers all year is now upon us. Of all the ads set to take over the Internet on Sunday evening, the one that has everyone talking is the first trailer for Deadpool 3, which feels all but guaranteed at this point.

Debuting in May, Deadpool 3 isn't just one of the most highly anticipated Marvel Studios films in years, but it's also the only film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe set to arrive in 2024. Fans are anxious to get their eyes on it, and understandably so. Heading into Sunday evening's Super Bowl, everyone is wondering at what point during the game they can expect to see the Deadpool 3 trailer arrive.

Neither Marvel nor Ryan Reynolds have announced a specific time for the heavily reported Deadpool 3 trailer, but the most likely landing spot seems to be at some point during the first quarter of the game. With the Super Bowl starting at 6:30pm ET, that puts the trailer somewhere before 7:15 or so, depending on how quickly the game is moving.

There's not any concrete evidence of a first quarter release for the Deadpool 3 trailer, but that's when Marvel has released some of its big trailers in previous years. Not to mention the early part of the game is guaranteed to have a ton of people watching. If the Super Bowl itself becomes a blowout on the scoreboard, there will probably be less viewers later on, making those first and second quarter ad windows more valuable.

The other big question about the Deadpool 3 trailer is in regards to what actually airs on TV. A recent trend from studios has been to release a 30-second TV spot during the game, which ends with the message that the full trailer can be viewed online. And since Deadpool 3 will have an R-rating, two different ads are almost guaranteed.

Check out all of the commercials and trailers that debuted during the NFL's big game! Watch Super Bowl LVIII Live on CBS, Nickelodeon, and Paramount+ and see all of the coverage of the game on CBS Sports.