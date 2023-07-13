Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun at Wolverine's Height in New Set Photo

Ryan Reynolds took to Threads this morning to share a look at "short king" Wolverine -- but not the Hugh Jackman version. After photos emerged of Jackman wearing the blue-and-yellow costume Wolverine has worn for years in the comics, the next line of fan criticism is one that the actors can't do much about: Jackman isn't as short as Wolverine is traditionally depicted. Reynolds seems to have "solved" this problem by grabbing a Wolverine action figure and photographing it in one of the director's chairs on the set of Deadpool 3.

Calling the action figure a "comic-accurate short king," Reynolds generated thousands of replies in short order...without even having to share a picture of Jackman actually in costume to do it. If there's one thing you can say for the guy, it's that Reynolds completely understands what Deadpool fans will respond to.

In spite of a Deadpool 2 joke acknowledging the character's death in Logan, Jackman's Wolverine comes from an earlier point in the timeline than Logan, and his Deadpool appearance will not change the poignant sendoff his character (and Patrick Stewart's Professor X) got in that film.

The movie, currently in production and hoping to wrap before the Screen Actors Guild goes on strike, seems to be servicing longtime fans in a lot of unexpected ways. Besides giving Jackman a chance to suit up in a costume that looks pulled from Astonishing X-Men, the movie will also star Jennifer Garner as Elektra, and rumors suggest other former Fox/Marvel stars could reprise their roles for the pic. So far, at least Halle Berry's Storm and Ben Affleck's Daredevil have been explicitly rumored.

You can see the post below.

Deadpool 3 will be written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Additional cast members have not been confirmed at this time, but we do know that the film will be the first in the franchise to be released by Marvel Studios, following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared in a 2021 interview, in which he said Deadpool was "a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Deadpool 3 is expected in theaters on November 8, 2024.