First Deadpool 3 Set Photos Show Ryan Reynolds in Costume

The first set photos for Deadpool 3 feature Ryan Reynolds back as the notorious Merc With a Mouth. The third film in the Deadpool franchise will reunite Reynolds with Hugh Jackman, who is reprising his iconic role as Wolverine. Deadpool 3 is also the first film developed by Marvel Studios after Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox. Deadpool 3 reportedly started filming in May despite the writers' strike going into effect, and now there's proof after Reynolds was caught on set in full Deadpool gear. Mirror shared a couple of photos of Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson on the Deadpool 3 set.

The outlet states Ryan Reynolds looked to be filming a scene in London involving a car crashing into the woods. A stunt double was also spotted, though they were missing Deadpool's signature big eyes from his mask. It's an exciting time for fans, and since we've already seen Reynolds in costume, there's hope that set photos of Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine will surface as well. One of the more recent looks we got at Ryan Reynolds had him trying on some Deadpool makeup.

Logan Director Comments on Hugh Jackman's Return as Wolverine

Last year, it was announced that Hugh Jackman would be playing Wolverine once again in Deadpool 3. The actor will be joining his longtime frenemy, Ryan Reynolds, and the duo has promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Since the news dropped, Logan director James Mangold has commented on Wolverine's return, and he recently admitted to Variety that a part of him does wish Logan had remained Jackman's final performance as the beloved superhero.

"I can't say that there's a part of me that doesn't wish that we'd let it be," Mangold shared. "But there was always going to be another Wolverine. There could be a baby Wolverine and a cartoon Wolverine. As much liquid as they can squeeze out of that rag, they're going to try to. I don't measure my success on a movie like Logan with whether we ended the conversation. I ended my conversation."

While Mangold may have mixed feelings about Jackman's return, the director did recently tell ComicBook.com about his hopes for the upcoming Deadpool threequel.

"A really fun 48 Hours style buddy picture with those two," Mangold explained in our interview for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which you can check out above. "To me, that was always... We discussed this way back in the day, Ryan, Hugh and I, and it was always this idea that you could do some kind of Walter Hill, gritty, or Midnight Run. These two, somehow on a road trip together would be magical."

Deadpool 3 has an updated release date of May 3, 2024.