Ryan Reynolds Wants to Know Where His Wife Is After Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Debut

Marvel fans got their wish on Sunday, as the Super Bowl delivered the long-awaited first trailer for Deadpool 3, officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine. The movie will see Ryan Reynolds' foul-mouthed mutant finally make his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, being given a pretty important job in the process. The initial trailer has generated a ton of questions from Marvel fans, but Reynolds has a different question on his mind.

After the trailer's debut, Reynolds took to Instagram to ask if fans had checked it out yet. He also shared a photo of himself and asked if anyone knew where he could find his wife, Blake Lively.

This bit from Reynolds is a joke about all the fun Lively is clearly having on Sunday night. Instead of watching the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer from her own TV, she's at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas with Taylor Swift. Lively had already been shown on the live broadcast of the game, hanging out with Swift and others in a private suite.

Deadpool & Wolverine

In addition to Reynolds and longtime frenemy Hugh Jackman, Deadpool & Wolverine stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew MacFayden. Many of those actors are previous Deadpool stars returning to the franchise. MacFadyen is playing a new character working at the TVA, while Corrin's role is still being kept under wraps.

Deadpool & Wolverine is directed by Shawn Levy, who previously worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project. The script is written by Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Additionally, Reynolds and Levy serve as producers alongside Kevin Feige and Lauren Shuler Donner.

The trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine hinted at some of the major meta Marvel connections that have been reported throughout the film's production. While speaking with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Levy opened up about those rumors and addressed how the film works into the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I'm so wary of giving anything away because I've learned the hard way that even with a few titles – like any Marvel title – everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation. I'll just say this: It's very much part of the MCU, what a privilege, what a wealth of resources and knowledge."

