Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Reports High Praise From The New Mutants Test Screening

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld reported some high praise from a The New Mutants test screening. He talked to Inverse about Marvel’s Phase 4 and what’s going on with a bunch of movie projects over there. Well, the creator thinks that the movie should make its way to the fans as it stands right now. Liefeld pointed out that The New Mutants was actually shot back when Deadpool 2’s production was going on. Well, it’s been years since the Deadpool sequel. If the final product is anything like the 2017 test screening he refers to, then fans are in for a real treat. However, it’s been a long time since then, there’s no telling what kind of tweaks have taken place in post-production.

Liefeld said, “That New Mutants movie was shot before Deadpool 2. Next week is two years since Deadpool 2 came out. New Mutants was shot before, and I don’t know what the hell happened, dude. Now it’s on Amazon for pre-order? Just give it to us. Here’s the truth: my friends saw a test screening, and I couldn’t attend that day. I would have been able to sneak in. They loved it. Here’s what I know: all my friends who saw New Mutants in December of 2017 loved it. They loved it.”

“They were describing it to me, they said a couple of special effects weren’t done, but they loved it. Then it got taken off the schedule, and then Disney happened, but I hear it’s great,” he added. “Here’s the deal: do you really want to go back and sit in the theater? I’m a giant movie nerd, and it’s gonna be a long time. I do not miss it… I’m not going to a theater where you can sneeze on me. I think we’ve all gotten a little agoraphobic.”

While that ringing endorsement is probably just the sort of good press the movie needs right now, the entire release schedule has been bizarre. There have been so many delays at this point that fans were concerned a release may never be coming at all. The New Mutants will still be seeing a release at some point. Whether it holds out for theater reopening or VOD remains to be seen,

The New Mutants is directed by Josh Boone from a screenplay he co-wrote with Knate Lee. The film stars and stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Ilyanna Rasputin/Magik, Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball, Henry Zaga Roberto as Cost/Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Dani Moonstar/Mirage, and Alice Braga as Cecilia Reyes.

