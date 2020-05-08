The New Mutants Still Being Planned for Theatrical Release

✖

Many fans are eager to learn the fate of The New Mutants after it was pulled from the release schedule for a fourth time, and many are convinced the X-Men movie spinoff is actually cursed. While it was first meant to release six months before Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox was announced, the studio delayed the movie and then the Marvel Studios incorporation put the future of the film in jeopardy. The latest release date for The New Mutants was supposed to occur last month, but then the coronavirus pandemic effectively shut down every movie theater across the world.

And while many fans and industry analysts might believe a digital VOD release is in the future for The New Mutants, a new report indicates that the Marvel X-Men movie is still destined for a theatrical release.

This might come as a surprise for many, especially after Disney reshuffled their entire slate due to the ongoing COVID-19 shutdowns with The New Mutants nowhere in sight. But THR's new update indicates that Marvel still has plans for The New Mutants in theaters, but that it isn't a tentpole release.

It's good news for The New Mutants fans eager to see the movie on the big screen, as Disney could rush it once theaters reopen to give them a shot in the arm.

The New Mutants has been subject to massive speculation, especially in recent days because of a digital pre-order listing that surfaced on Amazon. While there was not a date attached, Amazon customers were able to purchase the movie in advance for a short time before the listing was removed.

Director Josh Boone somewhat distanced himself from the project after the first delay and rumors of reshoots with X-Men: Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg, but he has since confirmed that the version being released is the movie he always intended to make.

"It’s funny, [the studio] so emboldened by Deadpool and Logan and stuff that they really let us… I can’t believe they’re letting us make this movie," said Boone during a set visit. "If you knew all the stuff in it, I still am like, ‘Do they know how f-cked up this movie is?’ It is, but we’re trying to make something that would make you scream just as much as it’ll grab your heart and make you cry. Truly, I’ve shown a couple of scenes to people where everybody who saw them cried and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to make people cry.’ So be excited, because that would be something that hadn’t been done before, I think, for most horror movies."

The New Mutants does not yet currently have a release date, but stay locked on ComicBook.com for any updates about the fate of the final X-Men movie under the Fox banner.

