Viral Godzilla Cosplay Brings Godzilla Evolved to Life

Godzilla has been having quite the huge year, and one awesome cosplay gone viral for lighting up with Godzilla Evolved from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire! The MonsterVerse returned earlier this Spring with a brand new entry fleshing out the partnership between Godzilla and Kong as the two of them had to team up to face off against much stronger Titans in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Although Godzilla wasn't too involved in the main conflict, there was still plenty for the famous kaiju to do as it had to build up enough nuclear energy to reach a brand new form.

This ended up taking shape as the "Godzilla Evolved" form, a pink version of the kaiju that gave Godzilla much stronger nuclear breath attacks than before. It was a powerful enough boost that, when fighting together alongside Kong, the two Titans were able to take the much needed win at the end of the film. It was a cool new look for Godzilla that fans are hoping to see more of in the MonsterVerse's future, and now it's come to life through some absolutely titanic cosplay from artist mewlingtea on Instagram! Check it out:

How to Watch Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire released earlier this Spring to become one of the most successful box office releases in the MonsterVerse thus far. If you wanted to check out the new movie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now available on digital and the 4K, Blu-ray and DVD will be hitting shelves on June 11th. Legendary Entertainment teases what to expect from the film as such:

"This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

If you are itching for more Godzilla, you can also check out Toho's latest take on the kaiju with Godzilla Minus One (which was also the most successful release in Toho's long history) now streaming on Netflix.