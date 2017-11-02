Marvel's Chris Hemsworth Says He Was "Bored of Thor" Before Ragnarok

✖

It's no secret Thor: Ragnarok was a hard pivot from the pair of films that came before it. While Thor and Thor: The Dark World focused on the Shakespearean aspect of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and Norse mythology, Ragnarok came along with filmmaker Taika Waititi and threw the character into a live-action Kirbian cosmic opera. In fact, Hemsworth admits he was even bored of the character before he started working with Waititi.

"I wasn't stoked with what I'd done in Thor 2," the actor said in an interview with Vanity Fair. "You know, I was a little disappointed in what I'd done. I didn't think I grew the character in any way and I didn't think I showed the audience something unexpected and different. When Ragnarok came along, out of my own frustration on what I'd done — and this isn't on any other director, this is my own performance — I really wanted to break the mold, and I said this to Taika."

That's when the actor admits he and Waititi had deep conversations on which direction to take the God of Thunder, eventually opting to deconstruct him and build him back up in an all-new version.

"I think the conversation we had was, 'I'm really bored of Thor,' and 'I'm really bored of Thor too!' Then we decided not to be bored and anytime that feeling came into play we'd go into a different direction," Hemsworth added. "We just dismantled the character. We wanted him to be more unpredictable. We wanted him to be at a different set of circumstances than he was before and them have the humor come through. I had a great relationship with Taika and we had a great sense of banter and I thought we should cram that into this space."

Thor: Ragnarok is the most successful picture of the Asgardian franchise both critically and commercially, grossing over $850 million at the global box office.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

