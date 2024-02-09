Limitless With Chris Hemsworth Season 2 Confirmed for National Geographic

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Hemsworth made the jump to reality TV in 2022 with the National Geographic docuseries Limitless with Chris Hemsworth — and it looks like the fun isn’t stopping there. On Thursday, National Geographic announced during the Winter 2024 Television Critics Association Press Tour that Limitless with Chris Hemsworth has been renewed for a second season.

Limitless follows Chris Hemsworth as he attempts to find and demonstrate secrets to a living longer, healthier life. Season 1 featured the actor exploring topics like stress management and exposure to extreme temperatures, while Season 2 will see him continue the journey across Nepal, Italy, Australia and the U.K.

What Are Chris Hemsworth’s Upcoming Movies?

Hemsworth can next be seen as Dementus in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the highly-anticipated prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, as the world fell, young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

“I came into that film exhausted. I thought, ‘How am I going to get through this?’” Hemsworth recalled in an interview with GQ last year. “Week one of rehearsals with [Miller], all of a sudden it was this reigniting of my creative energy … [It was] by far the best experience of my career, and something I feel the most proud of. It made me think, the work isn’t what’s exhausting, it’s what kind of work it is, and how invested I am in it and if it is challenging in the right ways … I’m on the hunt for more George Millers. Or more of George Miller. If he’ll have me.”

Will Chris Hemsworth Return as Thor?

One topic of conversation has been whether or not Hemsworth will reprise his role as Thor Odinson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially following the events of 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder. As Hemsworth explained in an interview last year, he would only want to return for a fifth Thor film if it provided something brand-new for the franchise.

“I mean you look at Thor one and two, they were quite similar. Ragnarok and Love & Thunder: similar. I think it’s just about re-inventing it,” Hemsworth explained. “And I’ve had such a unique opportunity even with [Avengers] Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character; I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes, it keeps me on my toes, keeps me invested. And I’ve said this before: when it becomes too familiar, I think there’s a risk of getting lazy I think, like ‘Ah, I know what I’m doing,’ you know? So I don’t know – again, I don’t even know if I’m invited back. But if I was, I think it’d have to be a drastically different version – tone, everything. Just for my own sanity [laughs].”

