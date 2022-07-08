Chris Hemsworth Wants to Appear as Thor in Deadpool 3 Just to Anger Hugh Jackman

Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch their next big film Thor: Love and Thunder, and fan excitement is ramping up. Kevin Feige recently teased that the plans for the next saga will become clearer sooner rather than later. One of the next big films the studio has in development it, the third Deadpool film, which will bring back Ryan Reynolds and reunite him with frequent collaborator Shawn Levy. Levy is helming the third film and has teased that he'd love to work with Hugh Jackman and Reynolds so fans think we could see a Wolverine appearance. Chris Hemsworth recently discussed Deadpool 3 and made a joke that he'd appear as Thor in the film just to get Jackman angry.

During a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, the actor revealed that he'd "make some calls" just to make sure Jackman doesn't appear as Wolverine in the movie. "I make might some calls to make sure [Jackman doesn't appear in Deadpool 3]...I'll put myself in Deadpool instead. That would be the offering." The statement is pretty hilarious and is more than like a fun jab between the Aussie actors.

Thor: Love and Thunder feature is set to introduce us to the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, who will be played by Christian Bale and reintroduce us to Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor. Hemsworth has previously described what it was like working with Bale on set, calling it "really scary", and now the actor has detailed the villains complex backstory in a recent interview with D23 Magazine.

"[Gorr is] not a straightforward villain... there's a real complexity to him. It's not black and white, what he's doing. He has a truthful motivation, which I think makes for the most interesting kind of villain," Hemsworth said. "You might not agree with how he's going about it, but you understand why he's been tipped over the edge and why he's gone down this path. It's a really challenging one for Thor, because the set of questions Gorr's posing does hold some truth—but he can't let Gorr destroy the universe in the process. That, I think, makes this a greater dynamic and not as predictable as the straightforward good gut vs. bad guy scenario we've seen before."

Marvel Studios describes the film as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

Would you like to see Chris Hemsworth in Deadpool 3? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!