Deadpool & Wolverine: X-Men's Famke Janssen Confirms She's Not in MCU Movie

Deadpool & Wolverine won't be in theaters for another few months, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe film has already been the topic of a fair amount of speculation. Marvel fans have been thinking a lot about which characters could cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, either as new additions to the franchise or previous portrayals of Marvel favorites. The latest to weigh in on that possibility is Famke Janssen, who portrayed Jean Grey in X-Men, X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, The Wolverine, and X-Men: Days of Future Past. Despite Janssen's former co-star Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine, Janssen has admitted that she does not appear in the film.

"I'm not in [Deadpool & Wolverine]. No," Janssen revealed in a recent interview with ScreenGeek. "Everybody keeps asking. So, at some point, I was like, 'Wait, am I in Deadpool, and I just don't know it yet?' But, no. I'm not. No, no."

How Is Hugh Jackman Returning in Deadpool & Wolverine?

At the moment, it is unclear exactly how Jackman's return in Deadpool & Wolverine will be explained, especially given the character's canonical death in 2017's Logan. Reynolds and Jackman have already confirmed that the events of the film will not undo Logan, and Reynolds has indicated that his biggest priority is to deliver a quality story.

"I always wanted Hugh to come back," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine. The film will also star Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles. Jennifer Garner is expected to reprise her role as Elektra from the Daredevil and Elektra films of the 2000s.

Deadpool & Wolverine is directed by Shawn Levy, with a script from Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.