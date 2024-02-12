Deadpool & Wolverine Confirms Matthew Macfadyen's Surprising Role

Deadpool & Wolverine just gave fans their first look at Matthew MacFadyen as Paradox. The Succession star was reported to be in this film for a while, and his character talks to Ryan Reynolds' hero quite a bit. Now, this seems to be a riff on Mr. Paradox, a Time Variance Authority judge in the comics. (As opposed to the Marvel Comics character Paradox who has ties to Doctor Strange and his mythology.) He's MacFayden's Paradox is clearly interested in the Deadpool we all know and love. So, he's recruiting him for a mission that will draw him into the MCU somehow.

Marvel fans will remember the TVA from Loki's show on Disney+. For the uninitiated, the agency is devoted to maintaining the "Sacred Timeline" until Loki puts a stop to it. Now, there are all kinds of worlds out there in the multiverse. Even ones that involve 20th Century X-Men movie characters. Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will be along for the ride on any weird mission we see Deadpool dropped into this summer. If the TVA is asking Wade Wilson for help, this must be serious. But, if all the Fox X-Men characters are present, that means the cameos will be everywhere in this Marvel movie. Check out the trailer up above.

Deadpool 3 Brings In The TVA

The TVA has been rumored to pop up in Deadpool & Wolverine for sometime now. In fact, the speculation around this movie has run rampant. With this being 2024s only MCU movie, there is a lot of curiosity surrounding the Ryan Reynolds flick. Loki producer Eric Wright previously spoke to ComicBook.com about the Time Variance Authority possibly making an appearance here. While he wouldn't commit to anything during that interview, it seems that the cat is out of the bag now.

"I think everything we are doing here certainly lays the groundwork for fertile storytelling elsewhere," Wright explained. "I can say from everyone on the Loki team, we are hopeful and excited about the possibility of the TVA being able to--- to continue to tell stories at the TVA. I always kind of think of them as our time-based multiverse version of SHIELD that it's like we can use them in so many places and tell so many cool stories."

Who Is The Villain Of Deadpool & Wolveine?

With this first look, a lot of fans have speculated that Paradox is the hidden villain of this film. Despite the TVA being a little shady in the MCU, there's another rumored bad guy on the scene. Deadpool & Wolverine cast Emma Corrin as a mystery character a while ago. They addressed their villain role during an interview with Empire Magazine. Before the SAG-AFTRA strike, the actor teased their excitement about what was coming. But, Deadpool & Wolverine might be setting up even more surprises if that first trailer was any indication.

"I feel really excited to play a villain," Corrin began. "I haven't done that, and it's an itch I want to scratch. I'd heard about the project but, classic Marvel, they couldn't tell me anything about it. Absolutely nothing. Zilch."

Corrin also shared how they met director Shawn Levy before Deadpool & Wolverine. "So I met him being like, 'I don't know what this is about.'" Honestly, a lot of the audience is wondering the same thing right now.

What do you think Paradox is recruiting Deadpool for? Let us know down in the comments!