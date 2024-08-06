Deadpool & Wolverine: Dafne Keen Reveals How Often Channing Tatum’s Gambit Caused Bloopers

Deadpool & Wolverine has been smashing expectations at the box office for two weekends now, delivering a no-holds-barred take on the Marvel mythos. One of the most unexpected surprises of Deadpool & Wolverine was Channing Tatum making his onscreen debut as Remy Lebeau / Gambit, after years of him campaigning to play the role in a solo film at 20th Century Fox. Tatum’s one-liners and thick Cajun accent have already taken the audience by storm — and apparently, they also had that impact on his co-stars. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcast, Laura Kinney / X-23 actress Dafne Keen shed light on just how much Tatum’s performance was making her laugh on set.

“I had to tell him that, on my shot, he couldn’t say his lines,” Keen revealed in our interview, which you can check out above. “I kept breaking character because I was doing my brooding Wolverine vibe. I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s f-cking go. And then he’d be like, ‘I was laying my nut in my buttery…’ ‘No, shut up. I need to do my job over here. You’re making it so hard.’”

“But he’s so good,” Keen continued. “Even the formation when he’s like, ‘I’m about to make a name for myself.’ I was like, ‘No.’ Again, I’m calm and collected and this guy is just like yapping in my ear. He’s also, he’s right in front of me and it’s a full frontal shot. You can probably see it somewhere, [me] dying.”

Why Didn’t Channing Tatum’s Gambit Movie Happen?

Tatum’s Gambit movie was in development in some capacity or another at Fox since 2014, going through multiple script evolutions and director changes, but ultimately never being released. Once Fox and the rights to its Marvel characters were purchased by Disney, it was presumed that the Gambit movie was scrapped altogether.

“It got swallowed up into Disney by way of Marvel when they bought Fox and ultimately, I just think that the tone of the movie we wanted to make was very far from what they wanted to do — or, you know, maybe they’re wanting to see how they do it with us or without us,” Tatum explained in a 2023 interview with Variety Fair. “We call every once in a while, but we’ve got to spiritually, emotionally, kind of mentally let it go.”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.