Deadpool & Wolverine: Channing Tatum Breaks Silence on THAT Marvel Appearance

Deadpool & Wolverine has become a bonafide juggernaut at the box office, surprising fans across the world with its wild approach to the Marvel mythos. That included a number of unexpected appearances from past and potentially-future Marvel stars — and one is speaking out on the experience. Spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine lurk below! Only look if you want to know! Deadpool & Wolverine features an appearance from Remy Labeau / Gambit, as portrayed by Channing Tatum, culminating a decades-long effort for him to bring the character to life onscreen. In a recent post on Instagram, Tatum reflected on appearing at San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H for the initial announcement of a Gambit solo movie at Fox’s 2015 panel, and later for the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, thanking Reynolds for having “fought for” him to ultimately play Gambit onscreen.

“These pictures are almost 10 years apart to the day,” Tatum writes. “I sat in the audience when Ryan showed his first peek of Deadpool 1 to the world and I think I ran back stage right after and found him and I think I just hugged him and was like holy shit you did it man. It’s perfect. I didn’t know him really at all back then. But since then I can say that there is almost no one that has had my back in this industry more than Ryan. I thought I had lost Gambit forever. But he fought for me and Gambit. I will owe him probably forever. Cause I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me. I love ya buddy. Shawn Levy as well. Truly such a brilliant creator on every single level. All things happen for a reason. I’m so grateful to be in this movie. It’s a masterpiece in my opinion. And just pure bad ass joy. I was literally screaming in the theater. LFG!! #deadpoolandwolverine”

Why Didn’t Channing Tatum’s Gambit Movie Happen?

Tatum’s Gambit movie was in development in some capacity or another at Fox since 2014, going through multiple script evolutions and director changes, but ultimately never being released. Once Fox and the rights to its Marvel characters were purchased by Disney, it was presumed that the Gambit movie was scrapped altogether.

“It got swallowed up into Disney by way of Marvel when they bought Fox and ultimately, I just think that the tone of the movie we wanted to make was very far from what they wanted to do — or, you know, maybe they’re wanting to see how they do it with us or without us,” Tatum explained in a 2023 interview with Variety Fair. “We call every once in a while, but we’ve got to spiritually, emotionally, kind of mentally let it go.”

