Wolverine Joins Deadpool at Disneyland

Deadpool & Wolverine are at Disney’s California Adventure today and fans are loving the chance to see these X-Men heroes in person. Disney Parks Blog announced that Deadpool and his “best bub” would be at the Disneyland Resort beginning today. Earlier this week, the Merc With A Mouth strolled into Avengers Campus across the pond with baguettes. Guests cheered this surprise and the Internet began to grapple with the idea of Deadpool at Disneyland. We’re in brave new territory. That may prove smart because Deadpool & Wolverine is off to a hot start at the box office. It won’t be long before fans want to see them pop-up alongside the other Avengers. Check out a look at the duo together and let’s *freakin’* go!

“For a limited time beginning today, guests may encounter Deadpool and Wolverine at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure Park,” the Parks Blog reads. “From his favorite cozy reading chair, guests can join Deadpool as he reads from his big book of super special stories. These family-friendly tales delight, charm and inspire in the way only Deadpool can. And keep an eye out for Wolverine who may be dropping by “Story Time with Deadpool.”

Deadpool & Wolverine are now at Avengers Campus

“Also, for a limited time, Deadpool and Wolverine might make appearances in entertainment offerings like “Avengers Assemble!” and “Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off!” in Avengers Campus,” they add.

Deadpool & Wolverine Can Be Emotional Too

Deadpool is finally here!

Seeing Deadpool and Wolverine inside of Disney Parks is a strange sight indeed. But as Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters this weekend, marvel president, Kevin Fiege says that we shouldn’t underestimate the emotional core of this film. Speaking to ComicBook, the MCU’s head man talked about the surprising warmth in Deadpool & Wolverine. Yes, there’s raunchy humor and jokes a plenty. But, the movie also showcases a long-running friendship between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. You can feel that bond through the screen. Check out what he had to say.

“It’s always been the core of Deadpool and it’s always been the core of what Ryan wants to bring to it,” Feige clarified. “You see in the beginning of the footage and the final trailer that we just released he says ‘I just want to matter,’ and that is so meaningful and sets him on his path in this movie. That all came from from. If we’re going to do a third movie with the resources of the MCU, how do we do that justice?”

