Deadpool & Wolverine: Avengers Campus Reveals First Look

Deadpool & Wolverine is almost here and the title character is making a grand entrance to Disney’s California Adventure this week. On social media, Disney Parks announced that fans would be able to meet Deadpool beginning on July 24 in Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus. Then, on July 26, he would make the trek across the pond to Anaheim. This all comes as Deadpool & Wolverine is gathering massive momentum at the box office. Current projections for the summer MCU blockbuster sit at around $370 million for the opening weekend. That kind of foot traffic at theaters means that people who visit the parks will be wanting to see the delightful scamp in person when they visit Avengers Campus. Luckily, for them, Marvel Studios and their parent company plan for this ahead of time so you can look forward to seeing all of his shenanigans really soon.

On Instagram, the parks said, “Even Deadpool can’t resist a Disney day! Catch him for a limited time at Avengers Campus at @Disneyland beginning July 26 and @DisneylandParis on July 24. #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure” So, it seems the Merc With A Mouth will be hanging out around California Adventure and Disneyland proper. Clearly, they feel like this movie is going to be huge.

How Did Deadpool Get To Avengers Campus?

Some fans might be wondering how Deadpool could get here at all? Well, ComicBook had the chance to talk to Walt Disney Imagineering about making this magical destination at California Adventure. During multiple conversations with the team of designers and story architects we learned that the Marvel Universe in the resort are not the same as the MCU we watch on the big screen.

“The lovely thing about the comic books and the films is that between them we’ve seen a million different versions of the multiverse, a million different versions of these characters. Avengers: Endgame especially gave us the opportunity to go back in time and then split off in a different timeline,” Walt Disney Imagineering staff writer and Avengers Campus story lead Jillian Pagan told us when the park was opened to the public. “So that’s how we like to look at our activation that we have, if you think about when [the Avengers] went back to 2012 and Endgame, they had a shared history. The two timelines had a shared history up until that point.”

“And then there was a divergence and Loki takes the Tesseract over here and they’re doing things over there, and in our timeline we have a shared history with the films,” Pagan added. “We will continue to have a shared history as we move forward, so there’ll be a little bit of fluidity to that timeline, but clearly we live in a version of the multiverse where there are some characters who did not sacrifice themselves for us. They are alive and well and now welcome you to it.”

