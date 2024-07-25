Deadpool & Wolverine: Taylor Swift Celebrates Release Day

Deadpool & Wolverine is today and Taylor Swift congratulated her friend Ryan Reynolds on social media. In a sweet little post to Reels, the pop star lauded the work that the Deadpool actor put into his MCU debut. But Swift also couldn’t resist joking around about Hugh Jackman’s wonderful performance in the movie a lot of the speculation surrounding Deadpool & Wolverine has swirled around if Taylor Swift is actually going to cameo or not. Well, the day is here, we will all find out together, whether or not she plays one of the Deadpool variants (like Lady Deadpool) or someone else entirely. Even if she doesn’t make it into the film (let’s all cross our fingers), fans can enjoy Swift supporting one of her closest friends on the biggest stage possible. Check out what she had to say right here.

“Over the past few years, I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion darkness, and magic into this film,” Swift wrote. “He’s created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an ab sandwich. I don’t know how he did it. But that’s just Hugh for you!”

Taylor Swift congratulates the boys.

She continued, “Those other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave. Deadpool & Wolverine is out tomorrow! Here’s where to buy tickets if you like things that are unspeakably awesome. Shout out to Wade Wilson a.k.a. my God kids sperm donor.”

Taylor Swift Speculation Runs Wild

Marvel Studios Deadpool & Wolverine / Taylor Swift from The Eras Tour Movie.

For his part, Ryan Reynolds has seen the ongoing swirl of speculation around Taylor Swift, cameo appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine. Earlier this week, the actor decided to try and put those rumors to bed by telling us that she wasn’t in the movie. It feels like months at this point, but he, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy have all been asked about various cameo appearances at every stop of this press tour. For his credit, the director thinks that a lot of the cameo surprises have been preserved, and they were relatively easy to get. Levy told the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast that fans are gonna be excited about what they see.

“What blew my mind is how easy some of those cameos have been,” Levy previous said. “People love Deadpool. People love Ryan [Reynolds]. Thankfully people also seem to like my work. They know that Ryan and I are in a groove of creative brotherhood that is unique and seems to be working.”

“So, yeah… I love that there’s been a proliferation of casting rumors around my movie because there’s so many that its impossible to know what’s real and what’s made-up,” the director continued. “So, all I’ll say is that starting with Ryan and Hugh… some that the world knows about. Matthew McFadyen, Emma Corrin, really just going to work is a delight.”

