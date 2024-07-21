Marvel Studios Issues Deadpool & Wolverine Spoiler Warning

The Merc with a Mouth is breaking the fourth wall to issue a spoiler warning. With less than one week to go before the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-fronted Deadpool & Wolverine releases in theaters, the R-rated Marvel Studios movie dropped a final trailer revealing a surprise cameo and a new 30-second TV spot confirming the return of a fan-favorite MCU character. And now, after issuing similar warnings ahead of 2019’s spoiler-filled Avengers: Endgame and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel is encouraging fans to see the movie ASAP before even more Deadpool & Wolverine spoilers are… well, spoiled.

“See the movie first before it gets spoiled,” Marvel Studios warns in the teaser trailer below, followed by an advisory urging fans to get advance tickets before they’re gone. (Deadpool & Wolverine preview showings will begin Thursday, July 25th, with the first full-day screenings starting Friday, July 26th.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with the first full look at mystery merc’ Lady Deadpool, just-released Deadpool & Wolverine footage has revealed — unofficial spoiler alert? — the return of X-23 (Logan‘s Dafne Keene) and the Time Variance Authority’s Hunter B-15 (Loki‘s Wunmi Mosaku).

“The honest truth is we’re hiding a lot, which is why we’re showingthis amount of footage,” Reynolds said while presenting a semi-spoilery 35-minute sneak peek during a recent Berlin-based fan event. “There’s kind of an impossibleamount of surprises that, in a couple of weeks, we’re so excited tounleash.”

Director Shawn Levy has teased that “there’s a lot of characters” in Deadpool & Wolverine,which brings Wade Wilson (Reynolds) and Logan (Jackman) out of superhero retirement for a multiversal road trip spanning the X-Men movies universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We didn’t want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie,” Levy previously told EW.”But they are peppered in throughout. There’s a lot of characters. Theinternet is a delight of rumors about the multitude of character cameosthat are in this movie. Some rumors are true, some are way off base.”

Reynolds and Jackman star alongside returning Deadpool cast members Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, and Stefan Kapičić; Succession star Matthew Macfadyen joins the MCU as TVA Agent Paradox, with The Crown‘s Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova. Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine is playing only in theaters July 26th.