New Marvel Legends Figures: Deadpool, Negasonic, Domino, Old Men Logan and Hawkeye, and More

By Sean Fallon

Hasbro's latest wave of Marvel Legends figures is an interesting one with Deadpool / Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Ryan Reynolds and Brianna Hildebrand movie versions) and Old Man Logan / Old Man Hawkeye (Marvel comics) fighting with one another in two packs. Meanwhile, Domino (Zazie Beetz movie version) is going at it alone. Fortunately, she has luck on her side. UPDATE: New figures added - Storm and Thunderbird 2-pack, Psylocke, Marvel’s Nimrod, and Fantomex 3-pack, Hellfire Club Collection 4-pack (Sebastian Shaw, Emma Frost, Jean Grey, and Donald Pierce), and the Logan and Charles Xavier (Logan film) 2-pack. More details follow.

As usual, the 6-inch Marvel Legends figures feature loads of articulation and accessories. For example, Deadpool and Negasonic include extra hands, effects pieces, weapons, and the infamous unicorn plush. Domino includes a swappable head, hands, and two weapons. The Old Man set includes swappable heads, hands, weapons, and a little Baby Hulk (Bruce Banner Jr.) from the comics.

Pre-orders for the new Marvel Legends X-Men figure wave are available via the following links below with shipping slated for October - November unless otherwise indicated. Beyond that, you can take a closer look at the figures in the gallery.

Note that Hasbro recently released a wave of Marvel Legends figures in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the first X-Men film. You can check those figures out here.

Deadpool and Negasonic 2-Pack

Deadpool and Negasonic 2-Pack Figures

Domino Packaging

Domino Figure

Old Men Logan and Hawkeye Packaging

Old Men Logan and Hawkeye Figures

Hellfire Club Collection

Psylocke, Marvel’s Nimrod, and Fantomex 3-Pack

Logan and Xavier 2-Pack

Storm and Thunderbird 2-Pack

