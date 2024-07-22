Deadpool Vandalizes Marvel’s Social Media Accounts

Now that Deadpool & Wolverine is just hours from release, the eponymous mercenary is going to drastic lengths to make sure as many people see his movie as possible. Monday, Marvel’s social media channels started changing their profile pictures, combining the character the profile was about with Deadpool. Virtually all of Marvel’s superhero accounts were impacted by the “hack,” from Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy to Captain Marvel, Hawkeye, Hulk, and beyond.

On the Avengers page, a cartoon version of Deadpool can be seen literally playing with a toybox that has the Marvel Studios logo branded on it. On the Guardians of the Galaxy page, a crudely-drawn Dogpool can be seen lampooning Yondu’s (Michael Rooker) “Mary Poppins” line from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) can now interact with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe given Disney once again owns the film rights to the character, Reynolds himself has said Deadpool & Wolverine is very much a standalone film.

“The movie was not meant to be a commercial for another movie,” Reynolds told Collider. “It was really, genuinely meant to be a true one-off.”

“Life is hard for a lot of people out there, and it’s been that way for a long time,” he continued. “For people to walk out of the movie theater feeling like they just had the best two hours of their entire life, something that is unexpectedly moving, but still retains all that audacity and wild subversion that you come to expect with this character and this world — and then there’s just an enormous wrestling match with expectations and stuff like that. It’s always a wild thing to see. I’m so thrilled Marvel is as thrilled as they are. We are our hardest critics, so for me, this is the best movie I’ve ever been a part of.”

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.