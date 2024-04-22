Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Includes Major Loki Connection

Alioth, the all-consuming force at the end of time, appears in the new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, suggesting yet another connection between the movie and Disney+'s Loki series. In the series, Alioth was discovered during the first season, existing in The Void and serving as a kind of ferocious beast for the Time Variance Authority to feed with the multiverse's historical castoffs and temporal anomalies. The beast, which gained sentience after enough of said anomalies came together, could nourish itself that way, all while keeping He Who Remains -- a Loki variant who had ended a multiversal war using the beast's powers -- protected.

It has seemed likely for a while that the TVA would be involved with Deadpool & Loki, one of the first movies that will bring Fox's X-Men characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper. The multiverse has been a major storytelling tool for a while now, but seeing an alternate version of Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) for a few moments in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a lot different than having Deadpool be a main character in his own MCU movie.

Alioth's actual appearance in the trailer might be the closest thing to confirmation we're likely to get that Loki himself could appear in the movie. After all, Loki now exists at the end of time himself, and is presumably the current custodian of Alioth.

In the trailer, we discover that Deadpool is seemingly in the crosshairs of the TVA, although it feels like he is more likely being recruited to work for them, than that they want to feed him to the Alioth. Then again, once they meet the guy...just give them time. In any event, the multiversal adventure seems to be bringing him close to an alternate Wolverine, rather than the exact one from the previous X-Men movies. He'll also be diving into a portal at one point that looks suspiciously like one of the ones used by Doctor Strange. So, all in all, we're up for some timeline-shattering hijinks, and it's not too much of a surprise to see Alioth and the TVA involved.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce, with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.