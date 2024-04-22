Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Has an Old Man Logan Easter Egg

The Deadpool & Wolverine trailer has many Marvel Easter eggs - but fans may not know that one of the most striking moments is a major Wolverine comic reference.

The Deadpool & Wolverine trailer is out and it has Marvel fans examining every single frame of footage that was revealed.

One of the biggest Deadpool & Wolverine trailer Easter eggs is an image that a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are already buzzing about: A wasteland fortress that is made out of the giant-sized corpse of Scott Lang/Ant-Man. Deadpool & Wolverine's trip to the multiversal wasteland is going to be littered with all kinds of Easter eggs – including deep-cut comic book references like Deadpool creator Rob Lifeld's infamous foot art. Well, another reference you can use to impress the more mainstream MCU fans you're friends with is that this Ant-Man corpse base is actually an Easter egg nod to the famous Wolverine story arc "Old Man Logan."

Deadpool & Wolverine: Old Man Logan's "Pym Falls" Explained

In the reality of Earth-807128 the villains of the Marvel Universe united, slaughtered most of the heroes, and took control of the world. America was divided up into different territories, many of them named either for the villains that controlled them, or the hero that fell there. "Pym Falls" was in Connecticut, where Hank Pym had his last stand as Giant-Man. Pym's corpse remained there as a macabre "monument" blocking the roadway.

The MCU version of "Pym Falls" looks like it's definitely getting a Deadpool-style spin. Instead of a giant corpse marking the town, it looks like the corpse is a stronghold. It will be interesting to see if this corpse is Paul Rudd's Scott Lang or Michael Douglas' Hank Pym. Douglas has been wishing for Pym to die in the MCU – this would kind of be that?

It will also be very interesting to see who comes walking out of this stronghold. The shot of the entrance opening features former X-Men movie villains Pyro (Aaron Stanford), Deathstrike (Kelly Hu), and Azazel (Jason Flemyng); that's a hint that we could see a major X-Men villain leading that ragtag group – whether it's Emma Corrin's Cassandra Nova, or another classic X-Men movie villain (Ian McKellen or Michael Fassbender's Magneto?).

The level of meta-humor in Deadpool & Wolverine already feels like it's off the charts. Marvel Comics fans, MCU movie fans, Fox X-Men movie fans – hell even Taylor Swift fans – will all have to keep their eyes peeled to catch all the jokes and references. God help all the Easter egg list makers out there...

Deadpool & Wolverine has a theatrical release date of July 26th.