Deadpool and Wolverine are coming together. Along with the new red-band Deadpool & Wolverine trailer bringing Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) into the MCU, Marvel Studios released a pair of matching character posters featuring the two marquee characters. The one-sheets show Wolverine reflected in Deadpool's dual X-shaped adamantium katanas, and the mouthy mercenary in the reflection of the mutant's adamantium metal claws.

Check out the paired Deadpool & Wolverine posters below.

Directed by Shawn Levy — who previously helmed Free Guy and The Adam Project starring Reynolds, and Jackman's Real Steel — Deadpool & Wolverine marks the first time Reynolds and Jackman's characters have headlined the same movie since 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine. That continuity was erased in a post-credits scene in 2018's Deadpool 2, when Wade used Cable's time-travel device to "clean up the timelines" and kill the Weapon XI version of himself.

In the first R-rated Marvel Studios movie — which is not Deadpool 3, but "a two-hander character adventure" starring Deadpool and Wolverine, according to Levy — the Time Variance Authority (as seen on Loki) recruits a retired Wade, who then tracks down a short-haired Logan from another universe. Their mission? Get along and save the multiverse from the telepathic-powered villain Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

The cast includes returning Deadpool stars Morena Baccarin as Wade's ex-fiancée, Vanessa; Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio of the X-Men; Stefan Kapičić as the X-Man Colossus; Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Wade's cocaine-imbibing roommate; Karan Soni as cabbie Dopinder; and Rob Delaney as Wade's co-worker Peter. Matthew Macfadyen plays TV Agent Paradox, while a few former X-Men movie stars can be seen making cameo appearances in the new trailer.

"It's f—ing awesome," Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said when presenting nine minutes of Deadpool & Wolverine footage at CinemaCon earlier in April. Feige produces with Reynolds, Levy, and X-Men franchise producer Lauren Shuler Donner. Deadpool & Wolverine, co-written by Deadpool and Deadpool 2 scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick with Reynolds & Levy & Zeb Wells, slices into theaters July 26.