Deadpool 3 Director Says Taylor Swift as Dazzler Sounds Like a Great Idea

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy says that Taylor Swift as Dazzler sounds like a great idea. The MCU filmmaker joined Josh Horowitz on The Happy Sad Confused podcast to discuss his upcoming movie. A lot of people online want Taylor Swift to cameo as Dazzler in this film and the director agrees with the popular consensus. "It sure escapes the lips of social media every day, and that's all I'm gonna say," Levy smiled. "It sounds like a great idea." The Deadpool 3 filmmaker also joked about being at that first Chiefs game with the pop star and said he's actually happy to be talking about anything else at the moment. Levy and Swift are friends and he must not have realized he'd be at one of the biggest pop culture events of the year.

Marvel Studios has reported some casting decisions around Deadpool 3. But, a majority of those have been returning actors from FOX-era X-Men movies and franchises. The main familiar face that wasn't from those projects is Jennifer Garner's Elektra. Emma Corrin is also joining as the proposed villain for Deadpool 3 as well. There have been a million rumors about this movie and who will cameo. Taylor Swift and Channing Tatum are popular picks to show up in some capacity. Still, nothing has been confirmed by Marvel Studios just yet. You can check out Shawn Levy navigating that tight rope for yourself down below!

Deadpool 3 Cameos Were "Easy" To Get

Deadpool 3 is already teasing a host of cameos from what's already been announced. When the social media clip announcing Deadpool's big MCU debut surfaced, they let fans know that Hugh Jackman was coming back as Wolverine immediately. Director Shawn Levy said that getting some of those cameos was pretty easy. In the same Happy Sad Confused podcast episode, he explained how Ryan Reynolds' popularity and this movie in particular are just magnets for talented people.

"What blew my mind is how easy some of those cameos have been," Levy shared. "People love Deadpool. People love Ryan [Reynolds]. Thankfully people also seem to like my work. They know that Ryan and I are in a groove of creative brotherhood that is unique and seems to be working."

"So, yeah… I love that there's been a proliferation of casting rumors around my movie because there's so many that its impossible to know what's real and what's made-up," the director continued. "So, all I'll say is that starting with Ryan and Hugh… some that the world knows about. Matthew McFadyen, Emma Corrin, really just going to work is a delight."

What Else Is Deadpool 3 Bringing To The Table?

(Photo: Marvel)

The director wasn't done talking during that episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Levy would also push back on the notion that Deadpool 3 would just be crude jokes and famous people showing up for 5 minutes. Instead, the director is arguing that there's so much more heart in his story than that. In fact, Levy points to other fan-favorites he's been behind the camera for like Free Guy, The Adam Project, and Real Steel.

"I'm gonna say this: f**kload more than you think," Levy argued when the host asked about the hearty present in Deadpool 3. "I'm so wary... but one thing Ryan and I were very really united in was wanting to make Deadpool 3 very much consistent and continuous with the franchise DNA, but to see where we could evolve in this third movie."

