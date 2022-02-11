Death on the Nile Star Gal Gadot Comments on Armie Hammer Controversy

✖

Earlier this year actor Armie Hammer dropped out of multiple film projects and was dropped by his agency and publicist after alleged messages he sent on Instagram -- many of which were both violent and sexual in nature -- were leaked online. Since then, the actor has also been accused of sexual assault, though Hammer has denied the allegations. Now, Gal Gadot, who stars with Hammer in the upcoming Death on the Nile is commenting on the controversy, saying that she doesn't know what will happen, calling the situation "complex".

"It's very complex," Gadot told Israel's N12. "If the truth is that he did things, that didn't matter then a person has to pay the price for his actions and take responsibility. I don't know what will happen."

Death on the Nile is a film that has seen quite a few delays in terms of release. The film was originally set to be released on December 19, 2019, but was moved to October 9, 2020. Then, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was pushed back to October 23 and then to December 19 of that same year. Last November, Disney pulled Death on the Nile and Free Guy both from the release schedule entirely, though the film was later rescheduled to September 17, 2021. As of March of this year, the film now has a February 11, 2022 release date.

An adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel of the same name, the film follows Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer that turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement. Death on the Nile reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017’s global hit Murder on the Orient Express, and stars five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot. In addition to Gadot, Hammer, and Branagh, the film stars Annette Benning, Russell Brand, Rose Leslie, Letitia Wright, Ali Fazal, and more.

Photo: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage via Getty Images