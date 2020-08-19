First Death on the Nile Trailer Released

Detective Hercule Poirot is back on the case! Kenneth Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express was one of the surprise hits of 2017, turning Agatha Christie's popular novel into a box office success around the globe. It didn't take long for 20th Century to order a second mystery from Christie's iconic series. The next film in the franchise is Death on the Nile, and it looks even more twisted and jaw-dropping than its predecessor.

On Wednesday morning, Disney and 20th Century Studios released the first trailer for Death on the Nile, setting up a mystery driven by jealousy. Unlike the murder at the center of the previous film, this one seems to be driven by passion and emotion, potentially making it even more difficult for Poirot. You can watch the full trailer in the video above!

Branagh stars in Death on the Nile as the Hercule Poirot, reprising his role from Murder on the Orient Express. In this new film, he's joined by an all-star cast that consists of Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennider Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

You can check out the official synopsis for Death on the Nile here:

"Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement. Death on the Nile reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017’s global hit Murder on the Orient Express, and stars five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot."

What did you think of the Death on the Nile trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Death on the Nile arrives in theaters on October 23rd.

