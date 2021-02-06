Armie Hammer Dropped By Agency After Latest Controversies

✖

Actor Armie Hammer continues to find his standing in Hollywood declining at a rapid pace after alleged messages he sent on Instagram were leaked online, many of them both violent and sexual in nature. In the first part of the year messages from Hammer to multiple women appeared online featuring conversations where the actor was alleged to have reveled in twisted sexual fantasies, an interest in physically harming companions, and at one point reportedly said he considered himself “100% a cannibal.” Since those alleged messages leaked Hammer has found himself out of multiple projects and now without representation

The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the latest hammer to fall in the situation is that his agency, WME, have dropped him over the controversy. In additional news, Variety reports that Hammer’s personal publicist has also dropped him as a client. Hammer has also found himself no longer starring in Paramount+ original series The Offer (detailed the behind-the-scenes story about the making of The Godfather) and the Jennifer Lopez action-comedy Shotgun Wedding. THR notes that Hammer was "forced to resign" from his part in the film. The actor has also dropped out of Gaslit, a new series from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.

In the weeks since these alleged messages have appeared online though, multiple women have come forward with similar stories. Actress Elizabeth Chambers, who separated from Hammer after ten years of marriage last summer, made an extensive post about it on Instagram as well, writing:

"For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know. I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal. At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter. My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time."

Hammer, best known for appearing in films like The Social Network and The Lone Ranger, has denied the various allegations against him. In a previous statement he wrote: "I’m not responding to these bulls**t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that."

