News that Robert Pattinson will be the new James Bond shook Hollywood yesterday, but it shouldn’t have, considering he just made Dune: Part 3 with director Denis Villeneuve. Announced as the director behind the new Bond movie over a year ago, the Oscar-nominated director has put his mark on multiple franchises, with the chance to reshape the face of Ian Fleming’s 007 for a new generation. When confirmed as director, Villeneuve made it clear that his Bond fandom ran deep, and he knows how important the character is to everyone in the world.

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Speaking in an interview with GQ (clearly recorded a few weeks before the casting was finalized), Denis Villeneuve was asked what makes a good Bond to him, revealing qualities and traits that are easy to see applying to Robert Pattinson, but including one that stands in stark contrast to the star’s other major character, Batman. “A first quality is that I need to believe that this man is a killer, because more than a spy, Bond is an assassin, and I need that kind of strength. I need that kind of anger deep in the eyes. It’s not everybody who has that.” Villeneuve is right about these Bond qualities, but it’s quite funny to think about how they describe the same person playing the famously anti-killing DC superhero.

Denis Villeneuve Breaks Down James Bond Hopes

The eyes of a killer, and the believability that he could kill with ease, were just some of the traits that Villeneuve spotlighted as what he sought after in a new Bond. He further added that an “unapologetic panache” that leads to an entire room gravitating around him was another, and that’s on top of, what else, a sensuality.

He continued, “Someone who expresses some kind of pleasure, someone who has width, sometimes who has dark humor, sometimes that has pleasure in being in deep sh-t, someone who is not afraid to put his hand in the mud. I need someone that is strong, muscular, someone that is a force, and someone, of course, who has a deep intelligence in the eyes, someone that is always ahead of us.” Villeneuve added, “And I have good ideas,” which means he could have been thinking about Pattinson all along.

Without even a title or a release date for Denis Villeneuve’s James Bond, we still don’t really know what to expect from the film. That said, he broke down what he loves about the series as well, which could very well offer clues about what will be his priorities in bringing a new take on the character to the big screen.

“It’s a character that I grew up with that I adore. I adore James Bond. I adore Sean Connery, the Sean Connery years, the birth of James Bond, his panache, his drive, his charisma, his unapologetic way of living, the strength, what it says, good and bad, about masculinity. There’s something about James Bond that deeply inspires me….Every time I’m thinking about James Bond, there’s electricity that goes into my veins; it’s the electricity of pleasure.”

No release date has been set for Denis Villeneuve’s James Bond, but with the release of Dune: Part 3 happening in just a few weeks (ahead of what we can only assume will be a long awards season push for the sequel), it’s possible that production on the movie could finally happen next year. Should it happen, James Bond could return to theaters as soon as 2028, which would mark the longest gap between films in the series since it began back in 1962. If a 2028 release date is confirmed, it would give Robert Pattinson even more distinction, not only as the first actor to play Batman AND James Bond, but to star as the characters in teh same year.