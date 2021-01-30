Denzel Washington Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman and New Generation of Actors

✖

Denzel Washington decided to pay tribute to a new crop of actors including Chadwick Boseman. People realized after the Black Panther star’s tragic death that the veteran actor played a huge role in his career. Washington famously helped pay for the Marvel hero’s education at Oxford. But, there are multiple occasions where Boseman himself was able to tell that tale. In an interview with USA Today, Washington highlighted his friend along with Jared Leto and Rami Malek for their work on The Little Things. While their work there is admirable, the world is still acutely feeling the absence of one of its brightest stars after Boseman’s tragic passing midway through 2020. Luckily, everyone who knew him is keeping that memory alive.

“There’s a whole crop of these younger actors, and it's fascinating to watch them coming up behind me. Unfortunately, we lost one with Chad Boseman (who died of colon cancer last year),” Washington explained. “But Jared is one, obviously, and Rami is doing great work. It’s inspiring and like a wake-up call. It’s like, I have to get my act together here. These guys ain’t playing.”

That Oxford story isn’t even the extent of their bond though. The Equalizer star previously told JOE that he kept in constant communication with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

“I had forgotten about it, actually. I went to the premiere of Black Panther, a screening of Black Panther, and I didn’t want to deal with people in the crowd so I went in the back way. And I ran into Chad and Ryan Coogler,” Washington said while on press tour for The Equalizer 2. “Because I was talking with Ryan — Ryan and I talk all the time — he was the one who invited me. So Chad, you know, thanked me. And I was like, ‘For what?’ He was like, ‘You know, because you [paid for my studies].’ I was like, ‘Oh, it was you! That’s really why I’m here, I want my money [laughs].’ Like our story, you never know who you touch and where they might end up. I had no idea that it would work out this way, and look where Chad is now. I’m glad to be — in a very small way — a part of it.”

